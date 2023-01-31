Cool tech to keep you warm in the cold

Are you ready to weather the freezing temperatures? Have you contacted your local heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company to check your system is in order? Have you got your gloves, hats, and scarves out at the ready? I've got some cool tech to not only help keep you warm, but they also get you through any winter cold spell or frigid outdoor activities.

Pro Tip: Cold temps zap batteries. Keep your smartphone away from the cold by using an inside pocket to share your body heat.

Great tech-savvy earmuffs with Bluetooth and an upgraded USB chargeable battery. These earmuffs last 8 hours of playing time with only 1-2 hours of charging. Its outside is made of high-quality soft material, and the inner lining is a very soft faux fur.

The Bluetooth ear warmers earmuffs are oversized to cover your ears and are perfect for cold winter casual, hiking, biking, skiing, hunting and other outdoor activities. At the time of publishing, this product had over 1,200 global ratings with 64% giving the product 5 stars.

Battery-heated gloves heat up your whole hand quickly in seconds, with the far-infrared fiber heating elements covering the entire hand back and all the fingers to fingertips (most other heating gloves only heat the hand back). At the time of publishing, this product had over 2,800 global ratings with 67% giving the product 5 stars.

Made of high-tech aircraft-grade aluminum and ABS material, thousands of polished exterior materials, smooth and warm, portable and compact as well anti-skid in one hand. Press the switch and instantly release the warmth for you. Rapidly warm-up double sides in seconds. 3 levels of temperatures 95-107 F/104-118 F/118-131 F at your choice. At the time of publishing, this product had over 25,000 global ratings with 76% giving the product 5 stars.

Operates up to 10 hours (low), 6 hours (med), 3 hours (high) when used with Venture's included 7.4V 5200 mAh Heated Apparel Power Kit. Four ZONES target back, neck, right and left chest. High, medium, and low settings. Change heat settings with a simple press of a button. Reusable again and again. At the time of publishing, the women's jacket had 449 global ratings with 73% giving it 5 stars, while the men's jacket had 652 global ratings with 72% giving it 5 stars.

The double fleece-lined knit Asilovi Bluetooth Beanie pairs with your phone or tablet to combine comfy warmth, fashion, and tech into the smartest head-warming powered beanie that offers around 10 to 12 hours of music playing and talk time.

With a whopping 100 hours of standby time, it takes about an hour to hour and a half to recharge. The built-in speakers, mic and Bluetooth module separate so that you can wash the beanie. At the time of publishing, this product had over 4,500 global ratings with 74% giving the product 5 stars.

Head to the game and be the envy of those surrounding you as they shiver and cheer. This heated stadium seat comes with a USB rechargeable battery. It will warm your tush up to 115 degrees and can be taken camping, fishing or anywhere outdoors during colder times. At 20 inches wide, the memory foam bottom is waterproof to keep you dry, and you'll find thoughtful snack storage on the back and sides plus a cup holder. At the time of publishing, this product had over 1,800 global ratings with 78% giving the product 5 stars.

