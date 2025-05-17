Check washing crisis fueled by AI and mail theft

Once considered an old-fashioned crime, check washing has roared back to life with alarming sophistication.

Criminals are not just targeting personal checks anymore. They are exploiting every vulnerability in the mailing and banking system to cash in on stolen funds.

As check fraud incidents continue to rise sharply across the country, it is more important than ever to understand how check washing works and what you can do to protect yourself. Here is what you need to know to stay ahead of the scammers.

What is check washing fraud?

Check washing fraud happens when a scammer steals a check you have written, erases the ink using chemicals like acetone or nail polish remover, and rewrites it to a new recipient. Often, they will change the amount to something much higher. The altered check is then deposited or cashed, and the funds are drained from your account before you even realize something is wrong.

Why it's dangerous:

Check washing does not require much technical skill.

It can happen with checks you leave in your outgoing mail.

Even mailed bill payments are vulnerable if not handled securely.

Unlike digital fraud, check washing often goes unnoticed until long after the damage is done. Because checks can take days or even weeks to clear through the banking system, criminals have plenty of time to deposit altered checks and move funds before victims realize anything is wrong.

By the time the missing money is discovered, tracing it back to the scammer can be extremely difficult. This delay makes it critical to monitor your accounts closely and act quickly if you spot any suspicious activity.

How check washing has gotten worse

Since 2023, check fraud has exploded in the United States.

Financial institutions filed 665,000 suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to check fraud in 2023, which is a 134% increase compared to 2020.

A 2024 Federal Reserve survey showed that check fraud now accounts for 30% of all fraud losses, second only to debit card fraud.

showed that check fraud now accounts for 30% of all fraud losses, second only to debit card fraud. Between February 2023 and August 2023 alone, Americans lost over $688 million to mail theft-related check fraud.

The surge in fraud reports reflects more than just isolated criminal acts. Organized crime rings are increasingly turning to check washing as a hybrid crime, blending old-school mail theft with new digital tools like AI. Fraudsters now use advanced technologies to forge identities, alter check images and exploit gaps in banking security, making check washing more sophisticated than ever. As financial institutions strengthen cybersecurity defenses, scammers are targeting physical mail systems as a weaker link to bypass digital barriers.

Real examples:

Six people were charged with attempting to steal $80 million through fraudulent checks tied to COVID-19 relief funds.

tied to COVID-19 relief funds. In Florida, a former mail carrier pleaded guilty to attempting to sell USPS arrow keys and stolen checks totaling nearly $550,000 to an undercover agent, leading to his arrest and confession.

New tricks criminals are using

Fraudsters have adapted their methods to stay ahead of law enforcement and banks.

Mobile deposit fraud: Criminals alter check images or deposit the same check into multiple accounts.

Criminals alter check images or deposit the same check into multiple accounts. Synthetic identity fraud: Scammers create fake identities using AI-generated documents to open accounts and cash stolen checks.

Scammers create fake identities using AI-generated documents to open accounts and cash stolen checks. Business Email Compromise (BEC) : Attackers impersonate executives or vendors to convince companies to send checks to fraudulent accounts.

Criminals are combining old techniques like mail theft with new digital strategies, making check washing harder to recognize and prevent without proactive security measures. Recent advancements in AI technology have made it easier for scammers to forge realistic-looking documents, generate convincing fake identities and create sophisticated phishing emails.

AI-generated fake IDs and altered check images can pass basic verification checks that would have caught manual forgeries in the past. This shift means check fraud is no longer just a matter of stealing a physical check, but exploiting digital vulnerabilities at every stage of the banking process.

How to protect yourself from check washing fraud

Here are 14 essential protective measures to shield yourself from check washing scams.

1. Use a black gel pen: When writing checks, always use a black gel pen . The ink is much harder to remove compared to regular ballpoint pen ink.

2. Bring checks directly to the post office when mailing them: If using a mailbox, make sure to drop off your mail before the final scheduled pickup so it is not left sitting overnight.

3. Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery: Stay ahead by signing up for USPS Informed Delivery . You will receive digital previews of incoming mail so you can monitor for any missing items early. Learn more about why it's important here .

4. Monitor your bank accounts: Set up real-time alerts for check clearing and review your statements weekly to catch any suspicious activity. Also, ask your bank about any other fraud-prevention tools they offer to protect your accounts.

5. Switch to digital payments when possible: Use your bank’s mobile app to deposit checks without mailing or physically delivering them, reducing the risk of theft or tampering.

6. Use checks with built-in security features: Choose checks printed on paper with watermarks, chemical-sensitive coatings or other security features that make check washing much harder.

7. Limit the information on checks: Avoid unnecessary personal details. Do not print your Social Security number, driver’s license number or phone number on your checks. The less information available, the less a fraudster can use.

8. Store checks securely: Keep blank checks in a safe place. Store your checkbook in a locked drawer or safe, not in your purse, car or an easily accessible location at home.

9. Check your mailbox security: Install a locking mailbox . If possible, use a mailbox with a lock to prevent thieves from stealing outgoing or incoming mail.

10. Be cautious with endorsements: When endorsing checks, write "For Deposit Only" along with your account number to prevent others from cashing the check.

11. Enroll in identity theft protection with check fraud specialization: Choose services that specifically monitor for compromised check details on dark web marketplaces and alert you to suspicious check-cashing patterns. Identity theft protection services monitor your personal data across the dark web and public databases, alert you to suspicious activity and assist you in locking down your accounts if needed. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft.

12. Invest in personal data removal services: Minimize exposure of sensitive details (like addresses or banking affiliations) that fraudsters could exploit for check-washing scams. Removing your personal information from these sites can help reduce your risk of becoming a victim. While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap and neither is your privacy.

These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

13. Shred sensitive documents: Shred old checks and bank statements. Don’t just throw them away. Shred any documents with sensitive banking information.

14. Report suspicious activity immediately: If you suspect check fraud or missing mail, report it to your bank and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service right away.

15. Use Positive Pay if you are a business: Positive Pay is a fraud prevention service offered by most banks to business customers. It works by matching the checks you issue with the ones presented for payment. If something doesn’t add up, like a changed amount or payee, the bank flags it for your review before it’s processed. You usually need to sign up through your bank, and there might be a fee, but it’s a smart way to protect your business from check fraud, especially if you write a lot of checks.

What to do if you are a victim

If you think you have been targeted by check fraud:

Report it to your bank immediately and freeze your account if necessary.

Contact the USPS Postal Inspection Service to report stolen mail.

to report stolen mail. File a complaint with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or at IdentityTheft.gov .

Time matters. The faster you act, the better your chances of recovering lost funds.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Check washing fraud is growing rapidly, and criminals are becoming more organized and sophisticated. Simple habits like using gel pens, securing your mail and monitoring your financial accounts closely can make a big difference. Services like USPS Informed Delivery, Positive Pay for businesses and personal data removal tools provide added layers of protection. Identity theft protection services can also offer critical support if you ever become a victim of check fraud.

