Fox News AI Newsletter: 10 showstopping CES innovations

FUTURE IS NOW: Every January, the Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, takes over Las Vegas. It's where tech companies show off what they're building next, from products that are almost ready to buy to ideas that feel pulled from the future.

SAFER SITES: Construction equipment giant Caterpillar has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool designed to improve job site safety and boost efficiency as the industry grapples with labor shortages.

FUTURE OF WELLNESS: The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, is the world's largest consumer technology event, and it's underway in Las Vegas. It takes over the city every January for four days and draws global attention from tech companies, startups, researchers, investors and journalists, of course.

FUTURE OF WORK: As artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving, Fox News got an exclusive look at a company helping businesses nationwide harness AI-powered robots to boost efficiency and fill labor gaps. RobotLAB, with 36 locations across the country and headquartered in Texas, houses more than 50 different types of robots, from cleaning and customer service bots to security bots.

COMPUTE CRUNCH: The price tag for competing in the artificial intelligence race is rapidly climbing, fueling demand for advanced computing power and the high-end chips that are needed to support it. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO Lisa Su said demand for AI computing is accelerating as industries rush to expand their capabilities.

AI GONE WRONG: A California teenager used a chatbot over several months for drug-use guidance on ChatGPT, his mother said. Sam Nelson, 18, was preparing for college when he asked an AI chatbot how many grams of kratom, a plant-based painkiller commonly sold at smoke shops and gas stations across the country, he would need to get a strong high, his mother, Leila Turner-Scott, told SFGate, according to the New York Post.

DR CHAT: 'The Big Money Show' panelists weigh in on a report on people turning to ChatGPT for medical and healthcare questions.

'FUNDAMENTALLY DEFLATIONARY': OpenAI Board Chair Bret Taylor discusses artificial intelligence's potential to change traditional work and its increasing use in healthcare on 'Varney & Co.'

MIND TRAP ALERT: Artificial intelligence chatbots are quickly becoming part of our daily lives. Many of us turn to them for ideas, advice or conversation. For most, that interaction feels harmless. However, mental health experts now warn that for a small group of vulnerable people, long and emotionally charged conversations with AI may worsen delusions or psychotic symptoms.

