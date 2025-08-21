Brain implant turns thoughts into digital commands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new brain implant now lets people control Apple devices, such as iPads, iPhones and the Vision Pro, using only their thoughts. Synchron, an endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) company based in New York, demonstrated the first wireless BCI that works with Apple's official protocol.

Ten patients have received the implant: six in the U.S. and four in Australia. With this technology, users living with severe paralysis can navigate apps, send messages and operate devices hands-free. This breakthrough greatly expands independence, as it enables patients to manage their environment, stream shows and control smart home devices, all using only their minds.

Synchron's advancement in BCI technology marks a significant step for assistive devices and hints at how we may interact with computers in the future. The device's hands-free, voice-free operation offers a powerful new level of accessibility and autonomy for people with disabilities.

A first for brain-tech and Apple

Synchron is the first company to connect a brain implant directly to Apple devices using Apple's official BCI Human Interface Device (HID) protocol. This means no custom hacks or workarounds. The system simply connects over Bluetooth, just like a keyboard or a mouse, and works with iPhones, iPads, and even the Apple Vision Pro. In a powerful video shared by Synchron, ALS patient Mark Jackson demonstrates the tech in action. After losing the use of his hands, he's now able to navigate his iPad entirely with thought. That includes opening apps, composing messages, and staying connected with the people he loves-all without moving a muscle.

Behind the scenes, Synchron's system uses artificial intelligence to decode brain signals and turn them into real-time digital commands. Machine learning models interpret motor intent, such as thinking about tapping your finger, and translate that into actions on the iPad. This AI-powered decoding helps the system feel smooth and responsive as users learn to control it with focus alone.

The game-changing signal strength meter

One surprising new feature is the built-in signal strength meter. This visual cue shows patients how strong their brain signal is in real time. A blue box appears over an icon or app and fills up based on how clearly the system reads the user's intent. It may sound simple, but this is a huge deal. It helps users like Mark fine-tune their mental focus, adjust their posture, and improve their interaction without outside help. It's like seeing your brain in action and learning to drive it better. "When I lost the use of my hands, I thought I had lost my independence," Mark says in the video. "Now, with my iPad, I can message my loved ones, read the news, and stay connected with the world, just by thinking."

What sets Synchron apart

BCIs like Synchron's Stentrode and Elon Musk's Neuralink have connected to devices before, but never like this. Previous setups required custom software or physical adapters. Now, thanks to Apple's new BCI HID protocol, brain-computer interfaces can plug right into the Apple ecosystem like any other accessory. That official integration opens the door to more features, better performance, and fewer setup hurdles. Synchron's COO, Kurt Haggstrom, calls it a "game changer" for both patients and the entire BCI industry.

What this means for you

This tech isn't just for people with paralysis, at least, not forever. Today, it's a medical tool undergoing trials. Tomorrow, it could become a consumer product you buy at your local Apple Store. With Apple embracing BCI as a legitimate input method, everything from your phone to your smart home could one day be controllable by thought. That opens the door for more accessibility, more customization, and completely new ways of interacting with technology.

Kurt's key takeaways

Synchron's Apple demo marks a new era in brain-computer interaction. It turns thoughts into action using mainstream tech you probably already own. While it's still in its early stages, the direction is clear: BCI is moving out of the lab and into real life, and Apple is helping lead the charge.

Would you trust your brain to control your devices? Or is this one step too far? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

