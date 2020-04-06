3 Blue Origin employees test positive for COVID-19 after workers voiced fears about test launch

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Three Blue Origin employees have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington state, according to several media reports.

The cases, which were first reported by Geekwire and CNBC, came to light over the weekend. The space company was founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Over the weekend, we unfortunately had two more Blue Origin employees test positive for the COVID-19 virus,” Mary Plunkett, the senior director of organizational development at Blue Origin, confirmed to The Verge via email, referencing another employee who had been confirmed on Friday.

The two new confirmed cases are a married couple who work at Blue Origin’s headquarters in Kent, Washington; one was last in the office as early as Friday, April 3rd, while the other had last been in the office on March 27th, the company confirmed to Fox News.

The revelation of the COVID-19 cases comes on the heels of reporting by The Verge that Blue Origin employees have raised concerns over conducting a test launch of the space company's New Shepard rocket because conducting the test would require transporting employees from Washington to rural Texas.

