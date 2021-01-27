Big Tech has the power to 'manipulate' and 'control the message': Dave Rubin

"Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin reacted to former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s scathing comments against Twitter and Big Tech on Wednesday, saying that tech leaders "coordinated" to remove then-President Trump from social media.

In an interview "America's Newsroom,", Rubin added the message they sent by banning Trump was that if they can "take out" a sitting president, they can do the same to anybody on their platforms.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson on Tuesday, Gabbard said the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters behaved ike "domestic enemies" but asserted that the "John Brennans, Adam Schiffs and oligarchs in Big Tech" were more dangerous in their attempts to undermine constitutionally protected rights and turn America into a "police state."

DAVE RUBIN: "Look, her language is strong but, in essence of course she is correct. Everyone absolutely condemns all the violent rioters at the capitol on January 6. Goes without saying. They're domestic terrorists and the law should deal with them and by the way there’s really nobody arguing that's not the case. As far as what's going on with Big Tech and the Democrats, they are in effect now deciding who can say what. It doesn't matter what you think about what Donald Trump said a day or two before the Capitol event. In essence Big Tech took him out. They coordinated to not only take him out so he couldn't communicate on Twitter and say YouTube platforms to get out a message out, but they took him off Spotify, they took him off Pinterest. They coordinated, a few tech leaders to say this guy can't speak ...

And the message that's sending to you and to me and everyone watching is if we can take out the President of the United States, the sitting President of the United States, well, we can take you out too. And Big Tech just has an extraordinary amount of power to control the message, to control the tenor of what is being said in the United States and we just have no idea how the algorithms are manipulating us and well, actually I think we do have some idea and it is is not well. Which is why the country sort of feels at odds right now ...

Mike Lundell is a good guy. It doesn't matter if every political belief he has falls within exactly what they say the Overton window is on that given day. He is allowed to express himself as an American. But, now he can't be on there. And again, who will be next? It is not as if they take out one person and then they all sit down and go OK, we solved the problem. It’s we take out one person and now there’s blood in the water and who else can we take out? I believe the answer to this is we need to build new platforms. We have to build new platforms. I have started locals.com and it has blown up right now. But, we need many solutions to this. We can't have so much power in the hands of a few. That's what the Founders were worried about as far as the government, but now it's in terms of Big Tech."