TECH
Biden to meet with experts on AI ‘risks and opportunities’

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Artificial intelligence could put jobs in jeopardy Video

Artificial intelligence could put jobs in jeopardy

FOX Business correspondent Lydia Hu has the latest on jobs at risk as AI further develops on 'America's Newsroom.'

President Biden will meet with science and technology advisers on Wednesday to discuss the "risks and opportunities" that artificial intelligence technologies pose for Americans and national security. 

A White House official said the president would focus on discussing the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure there are appropriate safeguards and innovation is responsible. 

Furthermore, Biden will call on Congress to pass bipartisan legislation to protect children and to limit the personal data tech companies collect.

The Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, or PCAST, is a federal advisory committee composed of experts outside the federal government charged with making science, technology and innovation policy recommendations to the White House. It is co-chaired by the Cabinet-ranked director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Arati Prabhakar.

President Biden speaks during a visit to the Cummins Power Generation facility on April 3, 2023, in Fridley, Minnesota. 

President Biden speaks during a visit to the Cummins Power Generation facility on April 3, 2023, in Fridley, Minnesota.  ((Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images))

Artificial intelligence has been a hot topic in recent weeks as companies rolled out chatbots like the OpenAI ChatGPT and Google's Bard. 

While these recent releases have led to conversations about how the technology could make peoples' lives easier, other factors have drawn scrutiny and concerns about ethics.

After the release of AI art apps, artists voiced their complaints, saying their work had been stolen. Some have since taken legal action. 

The logo of the chatbot ChatGPT from the company OpenAI can be seen on a smartphone on April 3, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. 

The logo of the chatbot ChatGPT from the company OpenAI can be seen on a smartphone on April 3, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.  ((Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images))

Twitter chief Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and other tech industry notables signed a letter calling for a six-month pause to related developments and citing its "profound risks to society and humanity."

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) called last Thursday for countries to implement its global ethical framework immediately following pleas by more than a thousand tech workers for a pause in the training of the most powerful AI systems. 

Last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not say whether the Biden administration would urge lawmakers to federally regulate AI.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calls on reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on March 30, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calls on reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on March 30, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  ((Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images))

"Right now, there's a comprehensive process that is underway to ensure a cohesive federal government approach to AI-related risks and opportunities, including how to ensure that AI innovation and deployment proceeds with appropriate prudence and safety foremost in mind," she said. "I don't have anything else to announce at this point, at this time, but there is a comprehensive process in place."

