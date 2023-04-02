Expand / Collapse search
Published

Elon Musk, critics of 'woke' AI tech set out to create their own chatbots

OpenAI found itself in the crosshairs of an open letter calling for a pause on research at AI labs

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Artificial intelligence could put jobs in jeopardy Video

Artificial intelligence could put jobs in jeopardy

FOX Business correspondent Lydia Hu has the latest on jobs at risk as AI further develops on 'America's Newsroom.'

Critics who slammed OpenAI’s ChatGPT system as "woke" and riddled with liberal bias are creating their own chatbots.

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk is reportedly assembling a team of artificial intelligence experts to build an alternative to ChatGPT – and other similar ideas may also be in development.

The New York Times reported that the founder of Gab, a right-wing social media platform, is working on an AI software with "the ability to generate content freely without the constraints of liberal propaganda wrapped tightly around its code."

OpenAI’s GPT-4 is the latest deep learning model from the company that "exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks," according to the lab. Musk has repeatedly criticized the system, including for its apparent liberal bias, such as the system writing a favorable poem about President Biden but unwilling to do the same for former President Donald Trump.

ELON MUSK’S WARNINGS ABOUT AI RESEARCH FOLLOWED MONTHS-LONG BATTLE AGAINST ‘WOKE’ AI

Elon Musk attends the Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.

Elon Musk attends the Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

"The danger of training AI to be woke – in other words, lie – is deadly," Musk tweeted at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in December.

TECH CEO WARNS AI RISKS 'HUMAN EXTINCTION' AS EXPERTS RALLY BEHIND SIX-MONTH PAUSE

Meanwhile, a professor in New Zealand carried out an experiment on a chatbot with a series of quizzes to determine if there was any bias. Across more than a dozen tests, David Rozado found consistent "liberal," "progressive" and "Democratic" political bias

A screen displays the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT on Jan. 23, 2023.

A screen displays the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT on Jan. 23, 2023. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)

Rozado, a professor at Te Pūkenga-New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, began another experiment dubbed "RightWingGPT," which trained the system to produce answers with a conservative leaning. 

TECH GIANT SAM ALTMAN COMPARES POWERFUL AI RESEARCH TO DAWN OF NUCLEAR WARFARE: REPORT

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman admitted in February that "ChatGPT has shortcomings around bias," and said his company is "working to improve it."

Sam Altman speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Conference in Laguna Beach, California, Oct. 18, 2017.

Sam Altman speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Conference in Laguna Beach, California, Oct. 18, 2017. (Reuters/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)

Musk co-founded OpenAI back in 2015, but left the company’s board in 2018. Musk said he left in part because the company was chasing profits and not ​​serving as an open-source "counterweight" to Google.

OpenAI found itself in the crosshairs of an open letter published last week calling for a six-month pause on research at AI labs, specifically saying systems more powerful than GPT-4 should be halted. 

"AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity, as shown by extensive research and acknowledged by top AI labs," the open letter published by nonprofit Future of Life stated. 

It was signed by more than 2,000 tech experts, including Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, as well as professors from across the globe, and others. They are calling for the pause to give the AI labs and policymakers space to create safeguards and rules on artificial intelligence.

