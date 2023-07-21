Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence
Published

Australian DishBrain researchers receive more than $400K to merge AI with human brain cells

Melbourne scientists grow human brain cells on silicon chips

Julia Musto
Julia Musto | Fox News
A team of researchers in Australia has been awarded more than $403,000 in federal funding to merge human brain cells with artificial intelligence.

Melbourne's Monash University, which led the research into growing human brain cells on silicon chips, said in a release that the money came from the National Intelligence and Security Discovery Research Grants Program.

The program was led by Turner Institute Associate Professor Adeel Razi and is a collaboration with start-up Cortical Labs. 

It involves growing around 800,000 brain cells living in a dish, which are then "taught" to perform goal-directed tasks. 

AI APP HELPS AGING ADULTS MANAGE THEIR PRESCRIPTIONS WITH ONE PHOTO: 'YOUR PERSONAL HEALTH ASSISTANT’

Sunny day and the Melbourne skyline

The Melbourne skyline at the 2022 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix on April 6, 2022. ((Photo credit should read Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images))

Last year, the cells' ability to play the game Pong while living in a dish received international attention. The scientists published those findings in the journal "Neuron."

"This new technology capability in the future may eventually surpass the performance of existing, purely silicon-based hardware," Razi explained. 

He predicted that the work's outcomes would have "significant implications" across fields, including planning, robotics, advanced automation, brain-machine interfaces and drug discovery.

Razi said this project had received the money because the new generation of applications of machine learning "will require a new type of machine intelligence that is able to learn throughout its lifetime."

Pong on Atari screen

The Atari game Pong is seen displayed on a screen. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

HOW AI COULD REVOLUTIONIZE FULL-BODY SCANS AND CANCER DETECTION

Comparatively, current artificial intelligence tech cannot acquire new skills without compromising old ones, adapt to changes and apply previously learned knowledge to new tasks while conserving limited resources, he noted, and it suffers from "catastrophic forgetting."

Superchip

A Nvidia GH200 Grace Superchip arranged at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California.  (Photographer: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Brains, however, excel at "continual lifelong learning."

The researchers aim to grow human brain cells in a laboratory dish, called the DishBrain system, to understand the various biological mechanisms that underlie lifelong continual learning.

"We will be using this grant to develop better AI machines that replicate the learning capacity of these biological neural networks. This will help us scale up the hardware and methods capacity to the point where they become a viable replacement for in silico computing," Razi concluded. 

The modern term "in silico" is usually used to mean experimentation performed by a computer.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 