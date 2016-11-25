Apple kicks off Black Friday sale, offers gift cards up to $150

Apple has made its big return to Black Friday, offering gift cards worth up to $150 on certain products.

The tech giant, which sat out last year’s Black Friday, is offering gift cards worth up to $150 on select Mac computers Friday, but not on its latest MacBook Pros with Touch Bar technology. Gift cards worth up to $100 are available on certain iPad models.

Apple, which started teasing its one-day sale earlier this week, is also offering gift cards worth up to $50 on certain SIM-free iPhone models Friday, but not on its new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Gift cards worth up to $25 are available on the Apple Watch Series 1.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON iPHONE 7, GALAXY S7, FITBIT, AND THE APPLE WATCH

The last few months have been busy for Apple, which unveiled the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in September, as well as AirPods, the Apple Watch Series 2 and the Apple Watch Nike+. Last month the company announced a major revamp of its MacBook Pro, which includes the new Touch Bar keyboard technology.

The fact that Apple’s Black Friday sale targets older products disappointed some users on social media.

Nonetheless, Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White is confident that the company will have a big 2016 holiday season. “We believe Apple remains one of the best positioned tech companies to benefit from spending trends this holiday season with a well-received iPhone 7/7 Plus, a new Apple Watch and a new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar,” he wrote, in a note released Friday.

APPLE JUST PATENTED AN IPHONE THAT CLIPS TO YOUR CLOTHES

A number of retailers are also touting Black Friday deals on Apple products, such as Target, which is offering $250 gift cards on purchases of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers