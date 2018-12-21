Apple doesn’t see a problem with bent iPads

Apple says consumers shouldn’t be getting so bent out of shape about the new iPad Pros.

Apple confirmed to The Verge that its 2018 iPad Pros have been shipping with a bend in the aluminum chassis. The company says the bend is not a defect, but rather a byproduct of the manufacturing process, which involves cooling the tablet’s metal and plastic components.

Apple claims the bend shouldn’t affect device performance, but the news about the iPads — which range from $799 to $1,899 — has angered some consumers.

“I would probably be considered an ‘Apple cult member’ by many people, but releasing a product with a manufacturing flaw and then throwing your hands up and saying it’s unavoidable is a chickens–t move,” wrote one fed up Reddit user.

One disgruntled customer told the Post that managers at an Australian Apple Store referred to his bent iPad as having “cosmetic damage” and dismissed online reports about the issue. Other users have voiced concern that the bend actually occurs over time from normal daily pressure.

Last month, a viral video from YouTuber JerryRigEverything ignited “Bendgate 2.0” by showing the newest iPad Pro being bent in half under very little force. The video reminded some of Apple’s original “Bendgate” in 2014 when consumers complained that their iPhone 6’s were warping in their pockets.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.