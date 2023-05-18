Android secret tip: How to make your phone show a split screen

I always love finding a new hack on my Android, and this one is exceptionally helpful. There is a way for you to use more than one app at any given time on your Android by creating a split screen. I'm going to show you how easy it is to do it.

What are some benefits of having a split screen on my Android?

The best benefit of having a split screen on your Android is that you can complete multiple tasks at one time on one screen rather than having to flip back and forth between apps. This is certainly an advantage that Android owners have, as it is not a feature that is offered on Apple devices.

Note: Using the split screen feature on your Android is only available for Android 7 models or later. If you have an older model, you will need to upgrade to have this feature. Also, settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer.

For example, perhaps you're in the middle of texting your friend and then remember that you have an important email to send. You can split your screen between email and text messaging apps to keep both conversations going on at one time. Or maybe you're in the middle of watching a video on your Android, but you also want to scroll through social media. Splitting your screen can allow you to do both.

How to activate Split Screen on your Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the two apps that you want to use in your Split Screen

that you want to use in your Split Screen Tap the app switcher icon

Long-press the icon for the first app that you would like to use in split screen

A screen will pop up that says Drop here to open. Release your finger from the screen to drop the first app

The two apps will appear automatically as a split screen

And if you rotate your phone horizontally, the screens will rotate too.

