Android secret tip: How to make your phone show a split screen

People are just learning about this smart multitasking feature

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows how to use multiple apps simultaneously on your Android Video

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows how to use multiple apps simultaneously on your Android

CyberGuy shows you how to split screen so that you can use multiple apps at once.

I always love finding a new hack on my Android, and this one is exceptionally helpful. There is a way for you to use more than one app at any given time on your Android by creating a split screen. I'm going to show you how easy it is to do it.

What are some benefits of having a split screen on my Android?

The best benefit of having a split screen on your Android is that you can complete multiple tasks at one time on one screen rather than having to flip back and forth between apps. This is certainly an advantage that Android owners have, as it is not a feature that is offered on Apple devices. 

Note: Using the split screen feature on your Android is only available for Android 7 models or later. If you have an older model, you will need to upgrade to have this feature. Also, settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer.

Person holding an Android phone showing the split screen.

Android phones have the capability to split screen. ( )

For example, perhaps you're in the middle of texting your friend and then remember that you have an important email to send. You can split your screen between email and text messaging apps to keep both conversations going on at one time. Or maybe you're in the middle of watching a video on your Android, but you also want to scroll through social media. Splitting your screen can allow you to do both.

How to activate Split Screen on your Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

  • Open the two apps that you want to use in your Split Screen
  • Tap the app switcher icon

Screenshot of an Android screen.

Screenshot instructions on how to select the app switcher icon. ( )

  • Long-press the icon for the first app that you would like to use in split screen

Screenshot of the background screen.

Instructions to long-press the icon of the first app. (CyberGuy.com)

  • A screen will pop up that says Drop here to open. Release your finger from the screen to drop the first app

Screenshot of the Android "Drop here to open" screen.

Instructions on how to drop on app on a portion of the screen. (CyberGuy.com)

  • The two apps will appear automatically as a split screen

Screenshot of two apps, one on top of the other.

Screenshot of a vertical split screen on an Android phone. (CyberGuy.com)

  • And if you rotate your phone horizontally, the screens will rotate too.

Horizontal view of the Android split screen. (CyberGuy.com)

What’s your favorite shortcut on your phone? Let us know by commenting below.

Have you tried splitting your screen yet on your Android? Let us know by writing us at CyberGuy.com/Contact.

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to CyberGuy.com/Newsletter.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.