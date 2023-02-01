Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines passenger uses high-tech device to track lost wallet

Passenger said the Apple AirTag was found but wallet is still missing

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
An American Airlines passenger said that his wallet was still missing after he attempted to track it using an Apple AirTag device that was shown flying to 35 cities. 

John Lewis said in a Twitter video on Jan. 30 that he received help from airline employees after an initial tweet about his missing wallet two days earlier. 

"Unfortunately, all that was found was the AirTag and not the wallet," Lewis explained. "Which means, due to the fact that I called as soon as I found out my wallet was missing, that means the cleaning crew – and I hate to just accuse anybody… since they clean up so well, somebody from the cleaning crew took the wallet and just left the AirTag." 

He noted that he heard the AirTag was "buried" under the seat. The wallet, he said, wouldn't fit under the seat on its own, but the tag would.

The AirTag, a small metal disc, can be tracked using the Find My app.

An American Airlines plane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport November 23, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. 

An American Airlines plane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport November 23, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia.  ((Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

"I guess they didn't realize that I called as soon it was missing and knew that it was in Tulsa, Oklahoma," Lewis added. He planned to cancel his credit cards and get new identification cards.

Lewis, of Missouri, said that his flight had been delayed by an hour and he had to rush to his next plane. He ultimately took responsibility for forgetting his wallet.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14, 2022: A man holds an Apple AirTag in San Francisco, California on March 14, 2022. 

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14, 2022: A man holds an Apple AirTag in San Francisco, California on March 14, 2022.  ((Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images))

"Thanks for following up. Please join us in DMs and send us your wallets current location. This will allow us to help as quickly as possible," American Airlines replied.

An American Airlines flight prepares to take off on August 30, 2022, at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York. 

An American Airlines flight prepares to take off on August 30, 2022, at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York.  ((Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images))

In his initial post, Lewis said he was an American Airlines Platinum member and that his AirTag, at least, had to have gone "like 100,000 miles easy."

American Airlines did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 