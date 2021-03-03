Amazon tweaks app icon after comparisons made to Hitler

Amazon has changed its new smartphone app logo after critics said the earlier incarnation was a dead ringer for Adolf Hitler.

The e-commerce giant introduced the new icon in January to replace the symbol of a shopping cart with one featuring a brown box with a jagged piece of blue tape above the company’s iconic smile-shaped arrow.

But sharp-eyed users noticed the tape disturbingly recalled the Führer’s toothbrush mustache.

"It’s not just a ripped scotch tape, it’s a ripped scotch tape that has a similar shape and is right on top of a smiling mouth. Looks like a happy little cardboard Adolf to me," one person said on Twitter.

"Amazon’s new app logo be lookin like they’re the THIRD most downloaded in the ‘Reich’ section," another said, referring to the Nazi regime.

Users also took note of Amazon’s tweak, in which the blue tape was made to look folded over.

"lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler," one wrote.

"Unsurprisingly they did not send out a press release to announce the second redesign."

Amazon said it "is always exploring new ways to delight our customers."

"We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step," a company spokesperson told The Post in an email.

The change from the shopping cart image was Amazon’s first icon update in more than five years.