Amazon still lists Cuomo book touting COVID response as 'Editors' pick' amid nursing home scandal

Amazon apparently still thinks very highly of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic", despite the scandals plaguing the embattled Democrat.

Cuomo raised eyebrows when the book was published in October, with some critics describing its release as premature given that the nation was preparing for a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Additionally, the governor's controversial policy that ordered COVID-positive patients into nursing homes was drawing intense scrutiny despite the lack of mainstream media coverage.

While Cuomo's book became a New York Times best seller, Amazon also gave the governor the honor of making the book an "Editors' pick" in its nonfiction section.

"In case anyone is wondering, Andrew Cuomo's book is still listed as 'Editor's pick' by @amazon," political strategist Tim Cameron tweeted Monday. "This helps Cuomo sell more books than it would without the 'Editor's pick' designation, which results in more money paid to Cuomo from his book deal."

CUOMO SAYS HE WAS 'BEING PLAYFUL,' BUT ADMITS HE 'MAY HAVE BEEN INSENSITIVE' AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT CLAIMS

Amazon did not respond to Fox News' inquiry as to whether or not the company stands by its "Editors' pick" selection.

LINDSEY BOYLAN CALLS ON CUOMO TO RESIGN OR BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE: HE CAN'T CHOOSE HIS JUDGE AND JURY, 'WE DO'

Cuomo's political woes began in January after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report accusing his administration of undercounting the number of COVID nursing home deaths by as much as 50%. The administration has since been accused of a cover-up, which is reportedly being investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney.

However, matters only got worse for the governor after he was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.

Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and a special adviser to Cuomo, accused the Democrat last week of making sexually charged comments, unwanted touching, and forcibly kissing her on the lips during a one-on-one briefing. Cuomo's office has denied her claims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration, alleged to the New York Times Saturday that the governor asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life in his office.

The third woman, Anna Ruch, told the Times Monday that Cuomo touched her bare lower back and asked if he could kiss her during a wedding reception in 2019.