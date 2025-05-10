AI technology helps reunite lost dogs with their owners

When Michael Bown left New York City for a family reunion at the Jersey Shore, he never imagined he'd return to a nightmare.

His beloved adopted dog, Millie, just a year old, slipped out of her collar during a walk in the East Village and vanished into the night.

What followed was a frantic, emotional and ultimately heartwarming journey, one that highlights the power of community, technology and a little bit of luck.

Join The FREE CyberGuy Report : Get my expert tech tips, critical security alerts and exclusive deals — plus instant access to my free Ultimate Scam Survival Guide when you sign up!

A dog gone missing: The start of a frantic search

Michael's story began with a simple act of trust, leaving Millie in the care of a close friend. But as Michael recalls, "She got a little spooked out on the walk with him and slipped out of her collar. This was in the East Village in New York, and she just sort of took off. I think she was trying to find me or figure out where I was."

His friend chased Millie for blocks, desperately trying to catch up, even attempting to flag down cyclists and passersby. But Millie, a quick and determined pit bull mix, was gone.

"He called me on the phone and was just, you know, sort of, like, panting and freaking out saying, like, 'Hey. So sorry, but, you know, this is what happened. I'm not able to find her.'"

Michael immediately turned around, driving straight back to New York. He and his family searched the city until 2 a.m., visiting police stations and firehouses and posting in Facebook groups and lost pet websites.

"It was like looking for a needle in a haystack, especially in New York," he said.

5 BEST PET TRACKERS

Technology to the rescue

The next morning, Michael's mother uploaded Millie's photo and microchip information to Petco Love Lost , a free, innovative platform that uses AI-powered photo matching to reunite lost pets with their families. Within minutes, Michael received two alerts, one with an image match and another with a microchip match. Both pointed him to an emergency vet clinic in Paramus, New Jersey.

"It was fantastic. I had never heard of anything like that technology. It couldn't have worked better," Michael shared. "From the time she went missing to when I was able to find her, I think it was only thirteen, fourteen hours. So, yeah, I mean, less than a full day from that happening, or from her, you know, getting off the leash, to me reuniting with her."

BEST PET TECH GIFT GUIDE

Millie's wild journey

Millie's adventure was as harrowing as it was miraculous. After running nearly ten miles from the East Village to Harlem, she was struck by a car. A Good Samaritan stopped traffic, scooped her up and drove her to an emergency vet in New Jersey.

The staff treated her for scrapes, cuts and a leg injury and uploaded her photo and microchip info to Petco Love Lost, where the system's AI matched her with Michael's report.

"The technology was great. All we had to do was upload a picture of her, and then we were able to just get matched back with her through that picture, and, sort of like the AI technology of her getting matched, with the veterinary group also uploading a picture of her. So, yeah, I mean, it's crazy technology these days and how quickly, you know, people can get reunited with their pets," Michael said.

HEARTLESS SCAMMERS ARE PREYING ON PEOPLE’S LOST PET ANGUISH

How Petco Love Lost works

Aaron Klein, director of product at Petco Love Lost, explained the magic behind the platform.

"Petco Love Lost uses photo-matching technology to instantly scan and compare a photo of a lost or found pet against our massive, centralized database of pets," Klein said. "This includes photos from most animal shelters across North America, as well as from platforms like Nextdoor Neighbors by Ring and direct posts from community members. What used to take hours, manually searching shelter websites, scrolling through social media and piecing together information, is now done in less than a minute.

"The Petco Love Lost system automatically matches pets based on up to 512 data points, and as soon as you report your pet, we continue monitoring all incoming pets," Klein added. "If we find a possible match, you'll get a new match alert via text and an email right away, so you never miss a lead. This real-time, automated approach makes reunions faster, more accurate and less stressful for pet parents."

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

The challenge of lost pets

Reuniting lost pets with their families is a huge challenge, especially in a city as sprawling as New York. According to Klein, "The toughest part of reuniting lost pets is twofold: First, getting all lost and found pet data into one central place, and second, getting everyone, whether they've lost or found a pet, to actually look in that one place."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

With only 22% of pet parents going to a shelter when a pet is lost, but 80% searching online (often on just one platform), there are huge gaps in the search process. Petco Love Lost is tackling this by connecting data sources into one searchable platform, including over 3,000 shelters and major social media networks, with plans to expand even further.

An emotional reunion

When Michael finally saw Millie at the vet, it was a moment of pure relief and joy.

"It was a very emotional, like, reunion for me," he said. "I mean, I think the good thing about, like, we got reunited so quickly. But that whole, like, night where she was missing, and I wasn't quite sure where she was was definitely, like, one of the harder nights that I've had for a while. … There definitely were [tears]. I was, you know, crying like a baby not to admit it. But, yeah, it was very emotional."

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt's key takeaways

Michael's story is a testament to the power of community, technology and hope. Thanks to Petco Love Lost's innovative platform and the kindness of strangers, Millie made it home. As Michael puts it, "Love Lost helped me find Millie. It was fantastic."

For pet parents everywhere, platforms like Petco Love Lost are changing the game, making it faster and easier than ever to bring lost pets home where they belong.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What's the most unforgettable moment you've experienced when searching for a lost pet, and how do you think this kind of AI technology could change that story? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover

Follow Kurt on his social channels

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.