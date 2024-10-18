Fox News AI Newsletter: Van Halen's unreleased music

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Eddie Van Halen's brother wants AI to complete the band's unreleased music

- Tesla is the only one investing in autonomous technology: Ivana Delevska

- Amazon signs nuclear power deals, following Google, Microsoft

‘FINISH WHAT YA STARTED’: Alex Van Halen is hoping his late brother Eddie Van Halen’s work with the band they co-founded, Van Halen, can continue on through artificial intelligence.

LONELY AT THE TOP: Spear Invest founder and Chief Investment Officer Ivana Delevska discusses the value of A.I. data centers and the future of Tesla driverless cars on FOX Business' "Making Money."

GOING NUCLEAR: Amazon on Wednesday said it has signed three agreements to develop nuclear power projects, making the e-commerce giant the latest Big Tech firm to announce nuclear deals in recent weeks amid a surge in demand for energy to power artificial intelligence .

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.