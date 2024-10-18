Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Van Halen's unreleased music

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Van Halen's Sammy Hagar planned to ‘make some noise’ with Eddie Van Halen before the guitarist's death Video

Van Halen's Sammy Hagar planned to ‘make some noise’ with Eddie Van Halen before the guitarist's death

Former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar recalled talking to Eddie Van Halen about making new music together after they reconciled in the months before the guitarist's death.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Eddie Van Halen's brother wants AI to complete the band's unreleased music
- Tesla is the only one investing in autonomous technology: Ivana Delevska
- Amazon signs nuclear power deals, following Google, Microsoft

Close up of Eddie Van Halen and Alex Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen and Alex Van Halen during 1994 Van Halen Golf Tournament in Los Angeles. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

‘FINISH WHAT YA STARTED’: Alex Van Halen is hoping his late brother Eddie Van Halen’s work with the band they co-founded, Van Halen, can continue on through artificial intelligence.

LONELY AT THE TOP: Spear Invest founder and Chief Investment Officer Ivana Delevska discusses the value of A.I. data centers and the future of Tesla driverless cars on FOX Business' "Making Money."

Elon Musk unveils Tesla's Robovan, Robotaxis, humanoid robots

Robotaxi.  (Tesla)

GOING NUCLEAR: Amazon on Wednesday said it has signed three agreements to develop nuclear power projects, making the e-commerce giant the latest Big Tech firm to announce nuclear deals in recent weeks amid a surge in demand for energy to power artificial intelligence.

