Fox News AI Newsletter: Russian robot faceplants in humiliating debut

TECH TRIP: Russia’s first humanoid robot was showcased to the world Wednesday with the unveiling dramatically cut short after it tripped within moments of stepping onto a Moscow stage.

FAKE STAR PANIC: Actor George Clooney said Tuesday he is alarmed by the rise of artificial intelligence. In an interview with Variety's Marc Malkin, the "Ocean’s Eleven" star said the Hollywood community is disturbed by how realistic AI depictions have become, particularly those created with the latest audio and video generation models.

PRIVACY UNDER SIEGE?: OpenAI released a blistering statement accusing The New York Times of wanting to invade the privacy of its users as the paper proceeds with its lawsuit against the tech giant.

AI RACE: Advanced Micro Devices chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su joined "The Claman Countdown," where she thanked the Trump administration for its support of artificial intelligence development and underscored the importance of maintaining American leadership in the global AI race.

KIDS AT RISK: Kids are spending more time online than ever, and that early exposure is opening the door to a new kind of danger. Artificial intelligence has supercharged online scams, creating personalized and convincing traps that even adults can fall for. The latest Bitwarden "Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2025" poll shows that while parents know these risks exist, most still haven't had a serious talk with their children about them.

VETS GET AI BOOST: For more than three decades, I had the honor of serving our country in uniform. I led soldiers at home and abroad. I commanded U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency through some of the most complex technological shifts in our history. But the transition that came after my time in uniform came to an end was its own kind of mission. The structure, tempo and identity that comes with military service doesn’t simply disappear when you step out of it. The day you enter civilian life, you begin a new chapter – and you’re expected to write it while you’re living it.

ROCKETS TO RUINS: Elon Musk is putting money toward a digital renaissance of archaeology aimed at reimagining life in ancient Rome — with the potential to rewrite history books.

'IMMINENT' THREAT: A new report from a conservative think tank says that artificial intelligence is the new "cold war" between the U.S. and China.

EMPOWERED BY AI: Artificial intelligence giant OpenAI on Monday announced a new initiative that aims to make it easier for service members and veterans to use AI tools when they're transitioning from military service to the workforce.

