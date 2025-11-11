AI-powered scams target kids while parents stay silent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kids are spending more time online than ever, and that early exposure is opening the door to a new kind of danger.

Artificial intelligence has supercharged online scams, creating personalized and convincing traps that even adults can fall for. The latest Bitwarden "Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2025" poll shows that while parents know these risks exist, most still haven't had a serious talk with their children about them.

This growing communication gap is leaving the youngest internet users vulnerable at a time when online safety depends more than ever on education and oversight.

Young children face real risks online

Children as young as preschool age are now part of the connected world, yet few truly understand how to stay safe. The Bitwarden survey found that 42% of parents with children between three and five years old said their child had accidentally shared personal information online.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

5 PHONE SAFETY TIPS EVERY PARENT SHOULD KNOW

Nearly 80% of kids between the ages of three and twelve already have their own tablet or another connected device. Many parents assume supervision software or family settings are enough, but that assumption breaks down when kids explore apps, games and chat spaces designed to hold their attention. Device access has become nearly universal by early elementary school, but meaningful supervision and honest safety conversations are lagging behind.

The AI threat and the parental disconnect

Artificial intelligence has changed the nature of online scams by making them sound familiar, personal and hard to recognize. Bitwarden's data shows that 78% of parents worry their child could fall for an AI-enhanced threat, such as a voice-cloned message or a fake chat with a friend. Despite that fear, almost half of those same parents haven't talked with their kids about what an AI-powered scam might look like. The disconnect is even stronger among Gen Z parents.

About 80% of them say they are afraid their child will fall victim to an AI-based scheme, yet 37% allow their kids full or nearly full autonomy online. In those households, problems are more common. Malware infections, unauthorized in-app purchases and phishing attempts appear at the highest rates among families who worry the most but monitor the least. The paradox is clear. Parents recognize the threat but fail to translate awareness into consistent action.

Why parents haven't had the talk

There are many reasons this important talk keeps getting delayed. Some parents simply feel unprepared to explain AI, while others assume their existing safety tools will protect their children. Only 17% of parents in the United States actively seek information about AI technologies, according to related research by Barna Group. That leaves a large majority relying on partial knowledge or outdated advice.

Many parents also juggle multiple devices at home, making it difficult to track every app or game their child uses. Some overestimate how safe their own habits are, even though they admit to reusing passwords or skipping security updates. Without firsthand understanding or personal discipline, it becomes even harder to teach those lessons to children. As a result, many kids face the internet with curiosity but without proper guidance.

Smart ways to protect your child online

The Bitwarden findings make one thing clear: kids are getting connected younger, and scams powered by artificial intelligence are already targeting them. The good news is that parents can take practical steps right now to reduce those risks and build lasting online safety habits.

1) Keep devices where you can see them

Set up tablets, laptops and gaming consoles in shared family areas rather than bedrooms. When screens stay visible, you naturally become part of your child's online world. This not only encourages open conversation but also helps spot suspicious messages, fake friend requests or scam links before they cause trouble.

2) Use built-in parental controls

Most devices have strong tools you can activate in minutes. Apple's Screen Time and Google Family Link let you limit screen time, approve new app installs and monitor how long your child spends on specific apps. These controls are especially useful for younger kids who, according to the Bitwarden poll, often have little supervision despite heavy device use.

TEENS TURNING TO AI FOR LOVE AND COMFORT

3) Talk through every download

Before your child installs a new game or app, take a moment to check it together. Read the reviews, look at what data it collects and confirm the developer's name. Explain why some games or "free" apps might ask for camera or contact access they don't need. This kind of shared review teaches healthy skepticism and helps children recognize red flags later on.

4) Make password strength and 2FA a family rule

AI scams thrive on weak or reused passwords. Use a password manager to create and store strong, unique logins for each account. Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) wherever possible so that even if a password is stolen, the account stays protected. Let your kids see how you use these tools so they learn that security isn't complicated, it's just a habit.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our No. 1 password manager pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 at Cyberguy.com.

5) Teach them to stop and tell

One of the best defenses is simple: encourage your child to pause and talk before reacting to anything unusual online. Whether it's a pop-up claiming a prize, a strange link in a chat or a voice message that sounds familiar, remind them it's always okay to ask you first. Quick conversations like these can prevent costly mistakes and turn learning moments into trust-building ones.

6) Keep devices updated and use strong antivirus software

Outdated software can leave gaps that scammers exploit. Regularly update operating systems, browsers and apps to close those holes. Add strong antivirus software. Explain to your child that updates and scans keep their favorite games and videos running safely, not just their parents happy.

The best way to safeguard from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

7) Make online safety part of everyday life

Don't save these conversations for when something goes wrong. Bring them up casually during family time or when watching YouTube or gaming together. Treat digital safety like any other life skill, something practiced daily and improved with time. The more normal it feels, the more confident your child becomes when facing online risks.

What this means for you

If you are a parent, guardian or anyone helping a child use technology, this issue deserves your attention. Start talking early, even before your child begins exploring the web on their own. Teach them simple concepts like asking before clicking or sharing. Instead of relying only on parental controls, have ongoing conversations that help them recognize suspicious links, messages or pop-ups. Show them that cybersecurity isn't about fear but about awareness. Model strong digital habits at home by using unique passwords and turning on two-factor authentication . Explain why those steps matter. When your child understands the reasoning behind the rules, they are more likely to follow them. Make technology part of your family routine rather than a private space your child navigates alone. Regularly check the apps they use and the people they interact with. Set clear expectations and age-appropriate boundaries that can grow with your child's experience. Staying engaged is the most powerful protection you can offer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt's key takeaways

The numbers from Bitwarden show a clear warning sign. Concern among parents is high, yet actual conversations about AI-powered scams remain rare. That silence gives scammers the upper hand. Children who learn about online safety early are more confident, more cautious and better equipped to handle unexpected messages or fake alerts. It only takes a few minutes of honest conversation to create awareness that lasts for years. By taking action now, you can close the gap between fear and understanding, protecting your family in a digital world that changes every day.

Are you ready to start the conversation that could keep your child from becoming the next target of an AI-powered scam? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com .

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.