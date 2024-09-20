Fox News AI Newsletter: Microsoft goes nuclear

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- Microsoft deal would reopen Pennsylvania nuclear plant, site of 1979 partial meltdown, to power AI

- AI shouldn't decide who dies. It's neither human nor humane

- Donny Osmond says AI is a 'tool, not a substitute'

MICROSOFT GOES NUCLEAR: A new agreement between Microsoft and Constellation Energy Corporation to provide power to the tech giant’s data centers for artificial intelligence is paving the way for the restart of a nuclear reactor on Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island, the site of a 1979 partial meltdown.

PULLING THE PLUG: Artificial intelligence (AI) will certainly change the practice of medicine. As we write this, PubMed (the website repository for medical research) indexes 4,018 publications with the keyword "ChatGPT." Indeed, researchers have been using AI and large-language models (LLMs) for everything from reading pathology slides to answering patient messages. However, a recent paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests that AI can act as a surrogate in end-of-life discussions. This goes too far.

'TOOL, NOT A SUBSTITUTE': Donny Osmond has been in the entertainment business for decades, but he is not afraid to embrace new technology. The 66-year-old singer told Fox News Digital that artificial intelligence can benefit recording artists, and he pointed out that there is often a fear of new technology when it is first introduced.

GET IN LINE: The U.S. will host an artificial intelligence safety summit in November, aiming to further align top nations on their tech goals and priorities of collaboration among the international community.

