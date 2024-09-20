Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Microsoft goes nuclear

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Three Mile Island Nuclear

FILE: The front entrance of the Three Mile Island Nuclear power plant is pictured in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, May 30, 2017. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Microsoft deal would reopen Pennsylvania nuclear plant, site of 1979 partial meltdown, to power AI
- AI shouldn't decide who dies. It's neither human nor humane
- Donny Osmond says AI is a 'tool, not a substitute'

Could Microsoft's creepy 'Recall' AI feature become potent spy tool for crooks?

Microsoft and other tech companies are leaning into artificial intelligence. (Microsoft)

MICROSOFT GOES NUCLEAR: A new agreement between Microsoft and Constellation Energy Corporation to provide power to the tech giant’s data centers for artificial intelligence is paving the way for the restart of a nuclear reactor on Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island, the site of a 1979 partial meltdown.

PULLING THE PLUG: Artificial intelligence (AI) will certainly change the practice of medicine. As we write this, PubMed (the website repository for medical research) indexes 4,018 publications with the keyword "ChatGPT." Indeed, researchers have been using AI and large-language models (LLMs) for everything from reading pathology slides to answering patient messages. However, a recent paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests that AI can act as a surrogate in end-of-life discussions. This goes too far.

Donny Osmond explains why he believes AI is a ‘tool, not a substitute’ Video

'TOOL, NOT A SUBSTITUTE': Donny Osmond has been in the entertainment business for decades, but he is not afraid to embrace new technology. The 66-year-old singer told Fox News Digital that artificial intelligence can benefit recording artists, and he pointed out that there is often a fear of new technology when it is first introduced. 

GET IN LINE: The U.S. will host an artificial intelligence safety summit in November, aiming to further align top nations on their tech goals and priorities of collaboration among the international community. 

Tech Safety Summit

Britain's Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan (2nd L), listens as Lee Jong-ho (2nd R), South Korea's Minister of Science and ICT, speaks during the Ministers' Session of the AI Seoul Summit, at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), in Seoul on May 22, 2024. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.