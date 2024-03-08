Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: Google Gemini is 'tip of the iceberg'

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
AI bias impact on humanity experts discuss

Tech leaders who spoke with Fox News Digital said bias in artificial intelligence can have an immense impacts on society.  (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket/DAVID MCNEW/AFP/CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU via Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Google Gemini is 'the tip of the iceberg': AI bias can have 'devastating impact' on humanity, say experts
- Elon Musk takes on OpenAI
- AI weapon detection company seeks to prevent school, other shootings: 'a proactive measure'

‘BIGOT IN THE MACHINE’: Substantial backlash against Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has elevated concern about bias in large language models (LLMs), but experts warn that these issues are just the "tip of the iceberg" when it comes to the potential impact of this tech across industries.

Google Gemini AI refuses to show pictures of White people

Gemini's senior director of product management at Google has issued an apology after the AI refused to provide images of White people.  (Betul Abali/Anadolu via Getty Images)

ENERGY STRAIN: The artificial intelligence (AI) boom, increased clean technology manufacturing and cryptocurrency mining are straining U.S. energy supplies as energy sources struggle to keep pace with rising demand.

'A PROACTIVE MEASURE': ZeroEyes, an artificial intelligence (AI) weapon detection software company, has partnered with Fort Smith public schools in Arkansas to prevent potential firearm threats. 

ZeroEyes Technology aims to detect guns before mass shootings

ZeroEyes human-Verified AI gun detection technology. (ZeroEyes)

MUSK VS. OPENAI: OpenAI on Tuesday hit back at Elon Musk's lawsuit claiming the startup abandoned its original nonprofit mission by revealing communications showing the billionaire backed OpenAI's move to create a for-profit entity and suggested it should merge with Tesla.

Elon Musk and Sam Altman

Tesla Motors CEO and Product Architect Elon Musk and Y Combinator President Sam Altman speak onstage during "What Will They Think of Next? Talking About Innovation" at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Oct. 6, 2015, in San Francisco. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

RED TAPE: House Rep. Andy Biggs is eyeing artificial intelligence (AI) technology as a way to cut unnecessary government red tape.

'CRITICAL OVERSIGHTS': Backlash to the Google Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) is prompting responses from tech leaders, including a former Google software engineer and a tech entrepreneur working closely with one of Google's startup programs.

