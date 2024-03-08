Fox News AI Newsletter: Google Gemini is 'tip of the iceberg'

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Google Gemini is 'the tip of the iceberg': AI bias can have 'devastating impact' on humanity, say experts

- Elon Musk takes on OpenAI

- AI weapon detection company seeks to prevent school, other shootings: 'a proactive measure'

‘BIGOT IN THE MACHINE’: Substantial backlash against Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has elevated concern about bias in large language models (LLMs), but experts warn that these issues are just the "tip of the iceberg" when it comes to the potential impact of this tech across industries.

ENERGY STRAIN: The artificial intelligence (AI) boom, increased clean technology manufacturing and cryptocurrency mining are straining U.S. energy supplies as energy sources struggle to keep pace with rising demand.

'A PROACTIVE MEASURE': ZeroEyes, an artificial intelligence (AI) weapon detection software company, has partnered with Fort Smith public schools in Arkansas to prevent potential firearm threats.

MUSK VS. OPENAI: OpenAI on Tuesday hit back at Elon Musk's lawsuit claiming the startup abandoned its original nonprofit mission by revealing communications showing the billionaire backed OpenAI's move to create a for-profit entity and suggested it should merge with Tesla.

RED TAPE: House Rep. Andy Biggs is eyeing artificial intelligence (AI) technology as a way to cut unnecessary government red tape.

'CRITICAL OVERSIGHTS': Backlash to the Google Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) is prompting responses from tech leaders, including a former Google software engineer and a tech entrepreneur working closely with one of Google's startup programs.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.