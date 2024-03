Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

FIRST ON FOX: House Rep. Andy Biggs is eyeing artificial intelligence (AI) technology as a way to cut unnecessary government red tape.

The Arizona Republican is introducing a bill on Tuesday that would mandate federal agencies use AI to review regulations under their purview with the aim of cutting rules that fail to meet certain standards.

"American businesses must be given the opportunity to thrive without overbearing, costly, contradictory, and duplicative regulations mandated by the DC Swamp," Biggs told Fox News Digital.

"Federal overregulation takes a colossal toll on the U.S. economy. Thousands of new regulations go into effect every year, and there simply isn’t enough manpower or existing technology to sift through previously issued regulations. AI technology is an effective tool that can save taxpayer dollars, benefit American business owners, and promote economic growth."

If passed, the bill would have federal agencies and offices use "algorithmic tools and artificial intelligence" to "more efficiently, cost-effectively, and accurately" review regulatory policies, according to bill text obtained by Fox News Digital.

The review would flag regulations that are "outmoded," "contain typographic errors," "contain inaccurate cost references," or "are redundant or overlap with any regulations or standards of the Federal Government."

Heads of those agencies would then need to provide Congress with a detailed strategy on how to reform or strip those regulations.

The 118th Congress has seen a record number of AI-focused bills introduced in both the House and Senate as lawmakers race to get ahead of the rapidly emerging technology.

Many of those bills are focused on mitigating potential threats posed by AI, but Biggs’ bill is an example of how lawmakers are also working toward harnessing it to streamline aspects of day-to-day life and government operations.

The House of Representatives already uses AI to make certain processes more efficient, according to a report used last year by the Committee on House Administration.

The December document listed current cases in which House staff use AI, which includes "AI-assisted chatbots and other AI automations or support for Helpdesk," as well as using AI to help draft constituent correspondence, emails, memos and briefing notes.