Fox News AI Newsletter: Chatbot's deadly prompt

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Character.AI logo

Character.AI. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- AI chatbot encouraged teen to kill his parents, lawsuit claims
- Teen deepfake pornography victim warns future generation is 'at risk' if AI crime bill fails
- Lisa Kudrow began to fear AI after seeing Tom Hanks movie

Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is being used to power the personalization of popular sports betting apps to tailor experiences to users' preferences. (iStock / iStock)

SUITS MOUNTING: Two Texas parents filed a lawsuit this week against the makers of Character.AI, claiming the artificial intelligence chatbot is a "clear and present danger to minors," with one plaintiff alleging it encouraged their teen to kill his parents.

GENERATION AT RISK: Senate lawmakers unanimously passed the bipartisan-led Take It Down Act that would force social media companies to speedily remove sexually explicit deepfakes, prevent them from being posted and criminalize the act.

'WHAT WILL BE LEFT?': Lisa Kudrow fears an uncertain future as artificial intelligence becomes more and more prevalent in Hollywood. 

Lisa Kudrow with an inset of a still from Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Here

Lisa Kudrow with an inset of a still from Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Here (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images; © 2023 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

FUTURISTIC ROBOCOP: Footage from the streets of China captured a scene straight from a science fiction novel – spherical drones alongside patrolling law enforcement. 

Robot

Chinese company Logan Technology unveiled the RT-G, a spherical AI robot, aiding law enforcement with patrol. (Logan Technology)

