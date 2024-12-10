China’s sci-fi spherical Death Star-like robot cop uses AI, facial recognition to track criminals

Footage from the streets of China captured a scene straight from a science fiction novel – spherical drones alongside patrolling law enforcement.

Chinese robotics company, Logon Technology, unveiled the RT-G autonomous spherical robot in a release, saying it was a "technological breakthrough" designed to assist and even replace humans in dangerous environments.

The spherical robots are capable of operating both on land and water.

The robots can reach speeds of up to 35km/h (approximately 22 mph) and withstand impact damage of up to 8,818 pounds (4 tons), the company said.

In footage, posted by TikTok user @di.q60, a large spherical robocop was seen patrolling Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China.

The large robocop was flanked by 4 officers along the busy streets of Hangzhou, which has a population of nearly 12 million.

Along with the robocop's intimidating presence, the robots are equipped with an impressive lineup of technological advancements.

According to Logon Technology, the robots are powered by advanced AI.

The company said that the RT-G will assist law enforcement by identifying and immobilizing criminals through using advance AI and using facial recognition technology.

China's recent use of robots points to countries blending technology and traditional policing methods to enhance public safety.

In the U.S., New York Mayor Eric Adams unveiled robotic dogs in April 2023.

"We want the public to know that the use of these technologies will be transparent, consistent, and always done in collaboration with the people that we serve," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at the unveiling.

The robotic dogs were designed to assist the NYPD in investigating high-risk or hazardous incidents.