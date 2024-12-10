Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China

China’s sci-fi spherical Death Star-like robot cop uses AI, facial recognition to track criminals

The robots use facial recognition and AI to aid law enforcement with patrol

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
New Chinese humanoid robot shows off its strength by lifting 35 pounds per hand Video

New Chinese humanoid robot shows off its strength by lifting 35 pounds per hand

Kepler's Forerunner K2 represents the fifth generation of its humanoid robot technology.

Footage from the streets of China captured a scene straight from a science fiction novel – spherical drones alongside patrolling law enforcement. 

Chinese robotics company, Logon Technology, unveiled the RT-G autonomous spherical robot in a release, saying it was a "technological breakthrough" designed to assist and even replace humans in dangerous environments.

The spherical robots are capable of operating both on land and water. 

The robots can reach speeds of up to 35km/h (approximately 22 mph) and withstand impact damage of up to 8,818 pounds (4 tons), the company said.

NO TENNIS PARTNER? NO WORRIES WITH THIS AI ROBOT

Robot

Chinese company, Logon Technology, unveiled the RT-G, a spherical AI robot, aiding law enforcement with patrol. (Logon Technology)

In footage, posted by TikTok user @di.q60, a large spherical robocop was seen patrolling Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China. 

The large robocop was flanked by 4 officers along the busy streets of Hangzhou, which has a population of nearly 12 million.

Robot

The spheres have been designed by Chinese firm Logon Technology. (Logon Technology)

Along with the robocop's intimidating presence, the robots are equipped with an impressive lineup of technological advancements.

According to Logon Technology, the robots are powered by advanced AI. 

ROBOTIC SHORTS GIVE YOUR LEGS A BOOST TO WALK FARTHER AND TIRE LESS

The company said that the RT-G will assist law enforcement by identifying and immobilizing criminals through using advance AI and using facial recognition technology.

Robot dog

Robot dogs being used by police departments for patrol services. (CyberGuy.com)

China's recent use of robots points to countries blending technology and traditional policing methods to enhance public safety.

In the U.S., New York Mayor Eric Adams unveiled robotic dogs in April 2023.

"We want the public to know that the use of these technologies will be transparent, consistent, and always done in collaboration with the people that we serve," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at the unveiling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The robotic dogs were designed to assist the NYPD in investigating high-risk or hazardous incidents.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.