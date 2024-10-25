Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fox News AI Newsletter: Bureaucrats ordered to use AI

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Biden, Harris

President Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2023.  (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Federal agencies ordered to use ‘most powerful’ AI systems in first-ever National Security Memo on AI
- US is 'so far behind' in electricity needed for AI, Kevin O'Leary says
- Nicolas Cage warns Hollywood actors that AI ‘wants to take your instrument’

MANAGING RISKS: The U.S. National Security Council released on Thursday its first-ever memo on artificial intelligence, ordering federal agencies to use the "most powerful" AI systems while balancing the risks associated with the new technology.

Department of Agriculture Washington DC

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seen in Washington, March 18, 2012.    (REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo)

'SO FAR BEHIND': O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary said the U.S. is "so far behind" in the electricity needed for AI.

SOUNDING THE ALARM’: Nicolas Cage continues to share his fears about artificial intelligence in Hollywood.

Nicolas Cage standing at a podium

Nicolas Cage in Newport Beach, California.  (Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)

'FRIGHTENINGLY REALISTIC EXPERIENCES': A Florida mother is suing the artificial intelligence company Character.AI for allegedly causing the suicide of her 14-year-old son.

ai graphic

Illustration of artificial intelligence (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

