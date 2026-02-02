Fox News Poll: Too Fast, Too Unchecked? Voters sound off on rapid AI use & government regulation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the emphasis on implementing artificial intelligence across society grows, voters think the use of AI technology is happening too fast — and they have little confidence the federal government can regulate it properly.

The latest Fox News poll finds 6 in 10 registered voters feel the use of artificial intelligence is moving too quickly in the United States, while another 3 in 10 feels it’s progressing at the right pace. Just 6% say it’s moving too slowly.

Although most think the use of AI is going too fast, there are some differences along demographic lines: Women, White voters, those ages 65+, and Democrats are more likely to say things are moving too fast compared to men, nonwhite voters, those under age 30, and Republicans.

In addition, 63% lack faith in the federal government’s ability to properly regulate AI, a view that has been largely consistent since 2023. Thirty-six percent have a great deal or some confidence in the government’s ability.

The main demographic groups where more than half are confident in the government regulating AI include MAGA supporters (57%), Republican men (55%), and very conservatives (52%).

Despite all the hype, a slim majority of voters (53%) say artificial intelligence has not made much difference in their life, while the remaining half splits between saying AI has personally helped them (26%) vs. harmed them (20%).

Those most likely to feel artificial intelligence has helped them are subsets of men, including dads (46%) and men under age 45 (43%). Voters under age 30 also feel AI has more likely benefited them (45% helped, 28% harmed). Those most likely to feel harmed are nonwhite women (33%) and moms (29%).

Conducted January 23-26, 2026, under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,005 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (106) and cellphones (645) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (254). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error for results among subgroups is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the most recent American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.