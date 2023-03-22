Adobe launches AI program Firefly, including image generator

Adobe announced a new "family of creative generative [artificial intelligence] models" called Firefly this week.

In a Monday release, the company said its first model would empower customers to generate high-quality images and text effects.

Trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content and public domain content where copyright has expired, that model is designed to generate content safe for commercial use.

"Adobe Stock’s hundreds of millions of professional-grade, licensed images are among the highest quality in the market and help ensure Adobe Firefly won’t generate content based on other people’s or brands’ IP," it said, also assuring that Adobe would continue to prioritize countering potential harmful bias as future Firefly models leverage a variety of assets, tech and data from Adobe and others.

Adobe said its intent is to build generative AI in a way that enables customers to monetize their talents and is developing a compensation model for Adobe Stock contributors.

It will introduce a "Do Not Train" tag for creators who don't want their content used in model training, and that tag will remain associated with content wherever it is used, published or stored.

After launching a beta, Adobe plans to engage its customers and creative community.

Adobe plans to integrate Firefly directly into Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud and Adobe Express workflows. The first applications that will benefit from the model include Adobe Express, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.

Adobe will also make Firefly available on application programming interfaces – a software intermediary that allows two applications to communicate – to enable users to integrate into custom workflows and automations.

"Generative AI is the next evolution of AI-driven creativity and productivity, transforming the conversation between creator and computer into something more natural, intuitive and powerful," said David Wadhwani, Adobe's Digital Media business president.