5 best portable phone chargers of 2023

It happens to me more often than I want to admit. My phone and I are on the go, and I watch the battery drain faster than expected, and my day runs longer than I had planned.

You, too, right? You're out and about the entire day, and your phone just prompted you to go into "low battery mode." For these times, I always carry a portable battery with me wherever I go. It is one of my favorite accessories for my mobile phone and gets more use than a plug-in charger.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

There are a number of great backup battery chargers to throw in your go bag. Here are the best picks that I know work.

This MagSafe magnetic extra battery for all iPhone 12 models and later can be used with or without a case and wirelessly charges an iPhone on the go. Plug it in when home, or lay it on a wireless Qi charger, and it recharges both the battery pack and your iPhone 12 or later.

WHICH APPS ARE DRAINING YOUR PHONE’S BATTERY?

It keeps kids from losing chargers and cables since none are needed while away from home. Now we just need to make sure they don’t lose the new battery pack.

Amazon reports that it is seeing an 86% rise in people equipping themselves with cases for consumer electronics as more and more Americans are returning to a more active life away from home. At the time of publishing, this product had over 9,600 global ratings with 69% giving the product five stars.

Get Apple iPhone Battery Pack

At this price and at this moment, it’s no wonder this portable extra battery to charge your phone has become a bestseller on the top ten list online.

Say hello to the Anker Portable Charger. This PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh Battery Pack will do high-speed PowerIQ charging for iPhone, Android, Samsung Galaxy and tablets.

When I see 77,000+ positive reviews, I take notice and look to see why this is getting so much engagement online. What I found is a very well-made, .57-inch slim extra battery to take on the go that gives my iPhone two-and-a-quarter charges, 1.6 charges on the Galaxy S20, and 1.2 charges on average for the iPad Mini.

HOW TO STOP YOUR CELL PHONE FROM DYING SO FAST

I love this extra portable battery that has earned the PSE safety certification seal in Japan. I have started buying the $35 USB-C version that delivers 20W power in black, blue, and green colors. At the time of publishing, this product had over 77,000 global ratings with 76% giving the product five stars.

Get the Anker Portable Charger for iPhone, Android & Samsung

A nearly half the price of Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, this Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger gives you 5,000mHh power with a USB-C cable.

What I love is the snap-and-go technology that offers the most convenient wireless charging. On the performance side of things, its 5W charging rate works great with all versions of iPhone 12 and later that have MagSafe charging.

With an 18-month warranty, it's hard to resist this great accessory for anyone who has any version of the iPhone 12 or later model phones.

ARE YOUR OWN DEVICES INADVERTENTLY SPYING ON YOU?

At the time of publishing, this product had over 9,600 global ratings with 69% giving the product five stars.

Get Apple iPhone Magnetic Wireless Charger from Anker

This could be one of the highest-rated options for both Android and iPhone with its USB-C porta, slim and ultra-lightweight design. If your iPhone charging cable is the smaller USB-C version instead of the older fat USB-A, then this is a great option to plug in for a charge on the go. Android connects easily too. INIU offers an impressive 3-year warranty. I really like the triple 3 amp highspeed charging capability and the fact that INIU is sold in a two-pack so that I can keep one in the car and the other in my backpack or pocket.

At the time of publishing, this product had over 11,000 global ratings with 82% giving the product five stars.

Get INIU Portable USB-C Charger 2-pack

My iPad takes the smaller USB-C plug, the iPhone takes a lightning plug, and everything else takes the micro USB plug. That means I need to cart around three different cables, right? Not anymore with the Spigen DuraSync 3-in-1 universal cable. Someone got smart and made one end compatible with everything mobile. I love that it's MFI certified to work with Apple devices, and the cable length is spot on at 4.9 feet, designed with a durable braided cable meant to last. At the time of publishing, this product had over 2,700 global ratings, with 65% giving the product five stars.

Get the Universal 3-in-1 charger cable

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.