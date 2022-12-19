2022 military hardware to remember

With the launch of the Air Force’s hypersonic missile off the coast of California earlier this month, the Navy’s development of water-based drones over the summer and the recent unveiling of the B-21 Raiders, the U.S. military has made major technological advancements over the past year.

Here are some moments to remember:

Military unveils the B-21 Raider

The military unveiled the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider in Palmdale, California. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than three decades. In an email to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson confirmed the Air Force would transition its three-bomber fleet to a two-bomber fleet of B-21s and modernized B-52s. The branch confirmed that the first modified B-52s are expected to enter testing by the end of 2028.

PENTAGON HAS RECEIVED 'SEVERAL HUNDREDS' OF UFO REPORTS, NONE OF EXTRATERRESTRIAL ORIGIN SO FAR

Air Force fires hypersonic missile

The Air Force successfully fired an air-to-ground hypersonic missile that reached speeds more than five times the speed of sound in a test off the southern California coast, officials said. The test of the All-Up-Round AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) was the first launch of a full prototype operational missile, the Air Force said in a press release.

Navy deploys water drones

The U.S. started working on new types of weapons to help keep pace with China’s military development and continue to deter a potential invasion of Taiwan. The Navy had identified water-borne drones as an affordable but effective means of delaying that challenge. Its 5th Fleet had previously deployed smaller drones in waters off the Middle East. Four of the largest drones deployed over the summer were to take part in a multi-national naval exercise in the Pacific Ocean.

Air Force launches Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

The U.S. Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test in California. The operational test launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the base confirmed on Twitter.

JEEP'S NEW MILITARY-INSPIRED TRAILER IS READY FOR THE ROUGHEST STUFF

Plasan Wilder vehicle introduced

The Wilder is a four-passenger light armored vehicle from Israeli defense contractor Plasan that has been designed for special forces’ use with innovative features. The four-passenger pickup uses a mid-engine design like a race car and is powered by a 159bhp 2.8-litre Cummins turbodiesel engine.

Army fires Javelin anti-tank missiles

The Army test-fired Javelin anti-tank missiles at an exhibition in Fort Hood, Texas to demonstrate technological advancement in its fighting capabilities. During a series of weapons drills and exercises, soldiers fired Javelins and .50-caliber machine guns from seven-ton robotic vehicles. The demonstration consisted of 12 robotic platforms alongside six control vehicles, the culmination of four years of activity, according to one official at the exhibition.

The Oshkosh eJLTV is a stealth military machine

You might not hear Oshkosh Defense's latest military vehicle coming, but it could be hard to miss. The eJLTV uses a diesel-hybrid powertrain. The eJLTV is a hybrid-powered version of the defense giant's hulking Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, of which approximately 15,000 currently serve the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Army purchases GMC Hummer

Hummer has re-enlisted in the U.S. Army. The military branch has purchased a GMC Hummer EV pickup for evaluation. The vehicle will be a top of the line Hummer EV Edition 1, which has a list price of $112,595.

Fox News' Pilar Arias, Peter Aitken, Bradford Betz, Caitlin McFall, Paul Best, Gary Gastelu and The Associated Press contributed to this report.