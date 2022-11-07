Jeep's new military-inspired trailer is ready for the roughest stuff

Jeep has a new trailer that can keep up with its vehicles.

The Jeep-branded Edition by Addax Overland is an officially licensed trailer designed for extreme off-roading.

The two-wheel trailer's design was inspired by military surveillance units and features an independent torsion suspension with 17 inches of ground clearance, which is even more than the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon provides.

It's built on a military-grade steel chassis with bent steel body panels for extra durability, weighs 850 pounds and can carry an additional 1,200 pounds.

It has 35 cubic feet of storage and a rack that can accommodate a pop-up tent.

The articulated tongue folds, the hitch is articulated and there's a hitch receiver at the back for attaching another trailer.

"The Jeep-branded Edition by Addax can truly follow a Jeep Trail-Rated vehicle anywhere and demonstrates the Jeep brand’s commitment to empowering our community with the gold standard in overlanding performance," Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America, said.

"Thanks to the Jeep-branded Edition, adventurers can now enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer."

The trailer is also equipped with four 8,000-pound stabilizer jacks to hold it in place on uneven terrain.

Prices start at $18,995 and reservations are now being accepted for deliveries scheduled to begin in January 2023.