Zusi signs new Sporting KC deal

Sporting Kansas City announced on Friday that midfielder Graham Zusi signed a new contract with the club.

Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Zusi, 26, was named an MLS All-Star, Best XI and MVP finalist in 2012 after tallying five goals and an MLS-best 15 assists. The Orlando, Fla. native has three goals and a team-leading five assists in 2013 and has totaled 14 goals and 28 assists in 110 career matches with Sporting KC.

"Kansas City is like home for me and I am excited to be able to continue playing for this outstanding club, fans and city," Zusi said. "Our goal is to win championships and I will do whatever it takes to achieve that with this team."

Zusi earned MLS Breakout Player of the Year honors in 2011 after scoring five goals and adding seven assists in his first year as a starter. He followed that up by receiving his first call-up to the United States men's national team for its January 2012 training camp and scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Panama on Jan. 25, 2012.

Zusi has since become a regular on the national squad, with 14 total caps and appearances in eight of the previous nine FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"Graham has become an integral part of our club and league over the past five years and we look forward to his contributions for years to come," said Sporting Club CEO Robb Heineman. "We are committed to bringing championships to Kansas City and that effort is reflected in assuring that the best playmaker in Major League Soccer remains here. As we have said in the past, guys who play consistently well over time here will be rewarded and that certainly is the case with Graham."

Zusi was drafted by Sporting Kansas City in the second round of the 2009 MLS SuperDraft after a standout career at the University of Maryland.

He recorded 28 goals and 20 assists during his four-year collegiate career and helped the Terrapins capture the 2005 and 2008 national championships.