Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffers knee injury, early prognosis is 'fairly negative'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured his knee in Manchester United's Europa League quarterfinalwin over Anderlecht on Thursday and the early prognosis is not good.

When asked about the initial prognosis, Mourinho said it was, "Fairly negative. I think."

Ibrahimovic was injured just before the whistle for the end of regular time. He went up to win a header and came down awkwardly, with the knee bending backward. He immediately fell to the pitch in obvious pain and held his knee before being attended to by the Manchester United physios.

If there was a good sign, it was that Ibrahimovic didn't need to be stretchered off the pitch. The 35-year-old limped off under his own power.

Ibarahimovic was unable to continue and Manchester United subbed himoff for extra time. Marcus Rashford then scored the goal that sent them onto the semifinals.

Mourinho was unwilling to make any hard predictions on Ibrahimovic's status, or that of Marcos Rojo, who was also injured in the match. He said that the team would wait until they underwent scans and were reevaluated on Friday.

"I don't think they are easy injuries, but I prefer to wait for all the tests to be done tomorrow.I can't say any more than that, I am not a doctor."

Manchester United are still in the race for a top-four place and, by advancing to the Europa League semifinals, are only 270 minutes away from winning not just that tournament, but the Champions League place that comes with it. Both pursuits will be much more difficult of Ibrahimovic isn't available, but that could very well be the Red Devils' reality.

11

View gallery