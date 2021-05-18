Zion Williamson assesses Pelicans' 'disappointing' season: 'We just have to be better'

The New Orleans Pelicans failed to make the postseason, even missing out on the NBA’s play-in tournament, which is set to begin Tuesday night.

The Pelicans missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season, and it is another year the league prodigal son Zion Williamson will not be playing games in the late spring and into the summer.

Williamson, who missed the last part of the season due to a fractured finger, offered a thought-provoking assessment of how the team performed during the 2020-21 season.

"I’m not going to sit here and say we’re close," the second-year star told reporters Monday, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. "The reality of it is it was very disappointing not to be a part of the play-in tournament and stuff. But we just have to come in and be better. That’s just me being real."

He finished the season averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 61 games.

"It’s disappointing. I’d be lying to you if I said anything else. It’s very disappointing. But the best thing we can do is regroup, come together as a team, come together as coaches this offseason. Just talk and do what we need to do to be better next year. There’s not much to it. We just have to be better," Williamson added.

New Orleans finished in 11th place in the Western Conference. The team needed to finish in 10th to make the play-in tournament.

In the offseason, the team will have to make decisions on a few players, including Lonzo Ball.