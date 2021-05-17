Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published
Last Update 44 mins ago

LeBron James blasts doubters after reaching historic scoring milestone

James, 36, just wrapped up his 17th-straight season of averaging 25 points per game

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James decided to toot his own horn and take a shot at all of his doubters following the conclusion of the NBA regular season.

James, 36, just wrapped up his 17th-straight season of averaging 25 points per game, which goes all the way back to his second year in the league when he was a 19-year-old phenomenon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Monday, James acknowledged the accomplishment on Twitter.

"Since I was 19 years old! And I’m a pass first guy. Always been. That’s why I’m never mentioned with the greats of scoring huh?? That’s perfect cause I’d rather keep it that way!" James wrote.

The post also showed that all-time greats Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and Kevin Durant only averaged 25 points or more in 12 straight seasons. James is currently third on the all-time scoring list with 35,367 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Malone, who starred for the Utah Jazz, sits in second with 36,928 points, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer – Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – had 38,387 points during his career.

At James' current pace though, there is a solid chance that James will pass both Malone and Abdul-Jabbar before he decides to retire.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova