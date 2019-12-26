Zion Williamson learning how to walk, run differently during rehab process

Zion Williamson has yet to step on an NBA floor this season, after injuring his knee earlier this year and enduring a longer-than-expected recovery process with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williamson’s healing has been more complicated than just a standard procedure to repair the meniscus. New Orleans is trying to teach him how to walk and run differently in hopes to prevent another injury down the road, Williamson told ESPN on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old told ESPN that he “trusts the organization” even though the 6- to 8-week recovery plan has taken longer than expected. A source told ESPN that the team wants Williamson to undergo two or three practices before doing full work.

New Orleans selected Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft out of Duke. He was the nation’s top player with the Blue Devils and delighted fans with his thunderous dunks and sensational blocks.

However, he was shut down during the NBA Summer League because of an injury and then he tore his meniscus in the preseason. He was originally expected to return in time for the Christmas Day game against the Denver Nuggets but he did not play.

“He is making progress,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said of Williamson. “He is in rehab. He is doing everything that he's supposed to do and he's moving forward toward playing.”