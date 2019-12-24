Boston Celtics' Tacko Fall leads Boston Pops Orchestra through 'Sleigh Ride'

In three appearances this season, Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall has stood tall on the court.

On Monday night, Fall traded in his green and white Celtics jersey for a black and white tuxedo and stood tall as the conductor for the Holiday Pops concert at Symphony Hall in Boston.

Fall went on stage to a chorus of cheers after the program’s intermission and led the orchestra in their rendition of “Sleigh Ride,” according to Boston.com. Fall reportedly used a baton that was given to him by Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart.

The baton had a message on it for the 7-foot-5 center: “Congratulations to Tacko!”

Fall has been a fan favorite since the Celtics signed him as an undrafted free agent in the summer. Lockhart has been one of several Boston fans who have noticed his rise to fame in the city.

“This town has been buzzing about this gentleman — not just because of his impressive stature but also because of the size of his heart and personality,” Lockhart told Boston.com. “He’s made a big impression in a short period of time.”

Fall himself has acknowledged that things have been very different since he was playing basketball at UCF earlier this year.

“I think about it every night,” he told Boston.com. “I talk to my mom pretty much every day. Some of the conversations we have are like — everything has changed. Everything that has been going on has been crazy, but, at the same time, I always try to sit back, reflect, and always have a sense of thankfulness.”

The night before he was on stage, Fall was receiving “MVP” chants from the TD Garden crowd after he threw down an alley-oop during the Celtics’ win over the Charlotte Hornets.

He is averaging just 2.7 minutes and 4.3 points.