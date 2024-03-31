Zach Edey's 40 points help Purdue take down Tennessee to reach Final Four

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers are heading to the Final Four as Zach Edey’s 40 points helped his squad take down No. 2 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon, 72-66.

The stars for each team were on full display in this Elite Eight contest as Edey and the Volunteers’ Dalton Knecht traded buckets throughout the game.

But while Knecht had 37 points on 14-of-31 shooting, including 6 of 12 from three-point territory, Edey’s 40 points on 12-of-21 shooting and 14 of 22 from the free throw line, outlasted him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Edey’s free throw with 4:42 left in the game made it 59-58, and he continued to get clutch buckets from there, including two more free throws to put the Boilermakers up three.

But Knecht was trying his hardest to retake the lead with free throws of his own.

After an Edey dunk made it 63-60, Purdue’s Lance Jones, who had just seven points in the game, hit his only three-pointer of the game with 2:43 left to make it a six-point game.

LSU'S KIM MULKEY SHREDS LA TIMES OVER COLUMN DESCRIBING PLAYERS AS ‘DIRTY DEBUTANTES’

It was the bucket Purdue needed to pull away from Tennessee, and they held it as the clock reached zero.

Looking at the stat sheet, Edey also had a double-double, as he usually does, with 16 rebounds. He had one steal, one assist and one block as well.

Purdue also saw Fletcher Loyer score 14 points with four assists and three rebounds.

While Knecht’s 31 shots made up half of Tennessee’s attempts, the rest of the Volunteers struggled from the field. Zakai Zeigler was just 3-for-12 for nine points with eight assists and four rebounds.

As a team, Tennessee shot 38.7% while Purdue was 45.3% accurate from the field.

After last season’s shocker in the first round against Farleigh Dickinson University, who defeated the No. 1-seeded Boilermakers as a No. 16 seed, Purdue has taken down their opponents forcefully with double-digit victories in the three prior to this matchup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, Purdue awaits the winner of No. 4 Duke and No. 11 NC State to find out who will be their Final Four opponent.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.