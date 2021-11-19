Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested after shocking video allegedly shows him beating ex-girlfriend

Zac Stacy was seen on video beating his ex-girlfriend, police say

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former NFL running back Zac Stacy, who was seen on a violent video allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend, was arrested late Thursday after a manhunt, according to jail records.

Stacy was arrested in Orlando, Florida, and was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of criminal mischief and aggravated battery. Police initially believed he had fled Florida after the incident occurred Sunday but he was later apprehended there.

Running Back Zac Stacy (38) of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 3, 2015, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Running Back Zac Stacy (38) of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 3, 2015, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Al Pereira/Getty Images for New York Jets)

Stacy, 30, appeared to beat his girlfriend in an incident at their home over the weekend. The video appeared to show Stacy throwing the woman into a television stand and hitting her, according to TMZ Sports. The gossip site, citing a restraining order application, reported that the woman said he punched her several times in the head.

Oakland, Florida, police said responding officers were at the scene "within two minutes" and Stacy had fled the scene.

Zac Stacy of the St. Louis Rams runs during a game against the Tennessee Titans at the Edward Jones Dome on Nov. 3, 2013 in St. Louis, Missouri. 

Zac Stacy of the St. Louis Rams runs during a game against the Tennessee Titans at the Edward Jones Dome on Nov. 3, 2013 in St. Louis, Missouri.  (Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

Kristin Evans, the woman allegedly in the chilling video, applauded the arrest on Instagram.

"Personally I feel like the state should have several more charges,but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!! We are halfway there," she wrote.

"CONVICTION & SENTENCING NEXT!!"

In the video, the woman can be heard begging for him to stop while a 5-month-old looks on while seated on the couch. At one point, the woman can be seen being body-slammed into one of the baby’s bouncy seats. 

Zac Stacy was arrested in Orlando, Florida, on two charges.

Zac Stacy was arrested in Orlando, Florida, on two charges. (Orange County Corrections Department)

Stacy, who retired from the NFL in 2017, left before police arrived, and the woman said she visited the hospital after the incident and had bumps and bruises, TMZ Sports reported.

Stacy played three seasons in the NFL.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com