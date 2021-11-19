Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested after shocking video allegedly shows him beating ex-girlfriend

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy, who was seen on a violent video allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend, was arrested late Thursday after a manhunt, according to jail records.

Stacy was arrested in Orlando, Florida, and was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of criminal mischief and aggravated battery. Police initially believed he had fled Florida after the incident occurred Sunday but he was later apprehended there.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stacy, 30, appeared to beat his girlfriend in an incident at their home over the weekend. The video appeared to show Stacy throwing the woman into a television stand and hitting her, according to TMZ Sports. The gossip site, citing a restraining order application, reported that the woman said he punched her several times in the head.

Oakland, Florida, police said responding officers were at the scene "within two minutes" and Stacy had fled the scene.

KRISTIN EVANS, VICTIM IN ALLEGED ASSAULT BY ZAC STACY, ASKS FOR HELP IN FINDING EX-NFL PLAYER

Kristin Evans, the woman allegedly in the chilling video, applauded the arrest on Instagram.

"Personally I feel like the state should have several more charges,but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!! We are halfway there," she wrote.

"CONVICTION & SENTENCING NEXT!!"

In the video, the woman can be heard begging for him to stop while a 5-month-old looks on while seated on the couch. At one point, the woman can be seen being body-slammed into one of the baby’s bouncy seats.

Stacy, who retired from the NFL in 2017, left before police arrived, and the woman said she visited the hospital after the incident and had bumps and bruises, TMZ Sports reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stacy played three seasons in the NFL.