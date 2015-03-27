Yohan Blake to compete in Switzerland next week

Yohan Blake will compete in Switzerland next week in his first race since beating Usain Bolt over 100 and 200 meters at the Jamaican Olympic trials.

Organizers of the Spitzen Leichtathletik meet in Lucerne say Blake will run in their 100 next Tuesday.

Meet director Terry McHugh tells The Associated Press that it will be Blake's "first run after the trials and perhaps his only run" before the London Games.

Blake, the 100 world champion, clocked a personal best and world's season-leading time of 9.75 seconds to beat Olympic champion Bolt in Kingston last month.

Blake also clocked a world-leading 19.80 to win the 200. Bolt holds the world record in both sprints.

Blake is scheduled to open his London Olympics program in the 100 heats on Aug. 4.