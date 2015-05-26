Yanks rely on Pineda in Baltimore

A lack of run support prevented Michael Pineda from winning

Pineda and the Yankees look to secure a second straight win on Monday evening when they begin a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.

New York avoided a three-game sweep at the hands of the rival Boston Red Sox by winning Sunday's finale, 14-4, putting up seven runs in the first inning. Alex Rodriguez drove in four runs in the game, while Chase Headley and Stephen Drew homered during the big opening frame.

Brian McCann hit his 200th career homer, a solo shot in the eighth inning, for the Yankees, who halted a three-game slide. Headley had three hits and finished with three RBI.

New York came into the game hitting just .193, but pounded out 16 hits in the win.

"I think overall it's good to see (hitters) 1-through-9 come out and get some good at-bats, get some hits," said Rodriguez. "I think this is a game that we needed."

Pineda needed a bit more run support early on in his season debut, but still put together a solid effort despite the no-decision. He faced the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday and allowed only two runs over six innings while striking out six.

New York did get its offense going late and won the contest 4-3.

The 26-year-old Pineda is 1-0 with a 1.78 earned run average in four career starts versus the Orioles.

Scoring runs wasn't a problem for the Orioles in their weekend set with the Blue Jays, but they struggled keeping Toronto off the board in losing two of three. Baltimore plated 19 runs in the series, but allowed 23.

The Orioles lost Sunday's rubber match, 10-7, as Chris Tillman was charged with seven runs -- three earned -- over 2 2/3 innings. Outfielder Travis Snider had a key error early in the game that led to three unearned runs for Toronto.

Snider did hit a three-run homer and Adam Jones hit his 91st career homer at Camden Yards, tied for second in the ballpark's history with Brady Anderson.

Wei-Yin Chen will start this opener for Baltimore and struggled in his season debut last Tuesday versus the Tampa Bay Rays. Chen lasted 4 1/3 innings and did not get a decision despite getting staked to an early 6-0 lead, charged with three runs on four hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings.

The 29-year-old lefty is just 2-4 versus the Yankees in nine starts with a 5.44 ERA.

The Orioles went 13-6 versus the Yankees last season, winning seven of nine at home.