Yankees turn triple play, take advantage of Blue Jays' poor baserunning

The New York Yankees took advantage of the Toronto Blue Jays’ poor baserunning and they turned an incredible triple play during their game on Thursday.

Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came up to bat in the bottom of the first inning with runners on second and third and no outs. He hit a soft ground ball down the third-base line, Yankees pitcher Mike King ran off the mound, scooped up the ball, and delivered a strike to first base to retire Guerrero.

Marcus Semien, who was the runner on third base, stayed on the bag when King successfully fielded the ground ball, but Bo Bichette broke for third when Guerrero made contact with the ball, and it ultimately forced Semien to try to make a run for home plate.

Semien ended up getting caught in a rundown, and after he was tagged out, Bichette was thrown out at third base.

In the top of the second inning, Miguel Andujar grounded out into a fielder’s choice, which scored Gio Urshela to give the Yankees their first run of the game. Urshela belted his eighth homer of the year in the top of third, a two-run shot, to give New York a 3-0 lead.

The Blue Jays ended up scoring two runs in the bottom of the third inning to cut the deficit to 3-2.