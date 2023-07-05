Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Yankees' reliever Jimmy Cordero suspended for violating MLB's domestic violence policy

Cordero is suspended for 76 games and through the playoffs

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the remainder of the regular season and postseason for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the league announced Wednesday.

Cordero was placed on the restricted list.

Jimmy Cordero vs Rays

Jimmy Cordero of the New York Yankees throws against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 5, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

"Consistent with the terms of the Policy, Cordero will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board," MLB said in a statement.

The Yankees expressed support for MLB’s decision.

"The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero," the team said. "There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

Jimmy Cordero vs Mariners

Jimmy Cordero pitches against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2023, in the Bronx. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

It’s unclear what sparked Cordero’s suspension for the remaining 76 games of the season.

He missed the entire 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

This year, he’s appeared in 31 games for the Yankees with his most recent outing coming Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He produced a 3.86 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

Jimmy Cordero vs PAdres

Jimmy Cordero in action against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2023, in the Bronx. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York pitcher Domingo German was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.