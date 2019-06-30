Yankees sweep Red Sox in London with 12-8 comeback win

The New York Yankees (54-28) defeated the Boston Red Sox (44-40) 12-8 in London on Sunday to cap off a "London Series" sweep in the first baseball games played in Europe in league history.

Boston played well for most of the game and led 4-2 going into the seventh inning. That changed quickly when the Sox bullpen gave up nine runs in the seventh inning, and a Gary Sanchez two-run single gave the Yankees their first lead of the game.

The Red Sox would make one final push in the eighth inning, scoring four runs, and had the tying run at bat with the bases loaded when third baseman Rafael Devers grounded out to end the inning.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman struck out the final three batters in the ninth to put the finishing touches on a historic series in London.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared his thoughts about the sweep to reporters. "It was eye-opening the last two days, from top to bottom. Right now, they're a lot better than us," he said.

Both games at London Stadium over the weekend saw sold-out crowds of nearly 60,000 people, including an appearance by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on Saturday. Yesterday's game saw the two well-known rivals combine to score 30 runs, which was a higher point total than the NFL's first game in London 12 years ago.

Twitter was also abuzz with the British broadcast calls of the game, which added a layer of excitement to the series.

The Red Sox got off to a fast start, hitting three home runs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. It was the first time Boston hit three home runs in the first inning since 1979.

A home run in the eighth inning by New York shortstop Didi Gregorius extended the Yankees’ record-setting streak of consecutive games with a home run to 31. The previous record was 27 games set by the 2002 Texas Rangers.

The Red Sox entered the game as the defending World Series champions but fell back to 11 games behind the division-leading Yankees.

The St Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs are scheduled to continue the "London Series" in June 2020.