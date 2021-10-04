Yankees-Red Sox AL wild-card playoff game: What to know

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will reignite their storied rivalry in a single-elimination wild-card playoff game on Tuesday night, with the winner advancing to the American League Division Series.

Both teams were surprising this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York had a ton of expectations coming into the season but struggled out of the gate and into the summer months. As the season came down to the wire, the Yankees picked up key wins over the Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers that enabled them to make the wild-card game.

Boston was not among the best teams to start the season but played well enough to somehow snag a wild-card spot. Boston finished 55-36 in the first half of the season and 37-34 in the second. Boston swept the Washington Nationals.

On Tuesday, one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports will have their World Series hopes on the line.

Here’s a few things you need to know.

-

What to know about the game?

The Yankees and Red Sox will play each other Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. The Yankees recently swept the Red Sox at Fenway at the end of September. Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees and Nathan Eovaldi will step onto the mound for the Red Sox. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

MLB WORLD SERIES DROUGHTS: SOME 2021 POSTSEASON TEAMS LOOKING TO SNAP TITLE-LESS STREAKS

-

Recent Yankees-Red Sox playoff history

It’s been a minute since the Yankees and Red Sox met in the MLB Postseason. The last time came in the 2018 American League Division Series. Boston won the series 3-1 and eventually won the World Series that year. It didn’t come without some intense moments, which included the Yankees playing "New York, New York" upon leaving Fenway Park after Game 2. It came back to haunt them.

-

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What’s on the line?

The single-game wild-card playoff began in 2012. The winner moves on to the American League Division Series, which is the best of five games. It’s the fourth time the Yankees have made it to the wild-card round and they have won the do-or-die game twice. The last was a 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. The Red Sox have never been in the game.

The winner gets to play the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays in the division series.