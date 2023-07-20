Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle destroys dugout fan during outburst in loss to Angels

The Yankees have lost 4 in a row

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The New York Yankees cannot contain their frustrations anymore after suffering a sweep by the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night, just one day after dropping to last place in the AL East. 

Relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle furiously returned to the dugout in the eighth inning after he walked two and allowed a ground-rule RBI double to Angels’ outfielder Taylor Ward. 

Giancarlo Stanton reacts after striking out

Giancarlo Stanton, #27 of the New York Yankees, reacts to striking out as Matt Thaiss, #21 of the Los Angeles Angels, looks on during the first inning of a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 19, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

A dugout fan was the subject of his anger.

Kahnle, who did not allow a run in his first 16 appearances this season and 21 straight outings dating to last season, launched his glove at the fan, then proceeded to stomp on it several times. 

Manager Aaron Boone was seen chatting with Kahnle in the dugout as he sat nodding his head. 

Tommy Kahnle throws pitch

New York Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle, #41, pitching during an MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels played on July 19, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. (John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Everyone’s different. I used to throw my helmet sometimes or snap or get mad. It’s not for everyone," Boone said after the game. "Be authentic. I know we all care a lot. And sometimes in this game, when you get beat up a little bit, and you’re taking your lumps it comes out in certain ways."

Wednesday’s 7-3 loss to the Angels marked the Yankees’ fourth straight loss, and the first time in 14 years, New York was swept in a three-game series by the Angels. It was also their ninth loss in 11 games. 

Carlos Rodon leaves game

Carlos Rodon, #55 of the New York Yankees, leaves the game during the fifth inning of a game Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 19, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Tuesday’s loss saw the Yankees drop to last place in the AL East.

"We stink right now," Boone said. "We’re not very good right now. We understand that and certainly this is a low point for us."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.