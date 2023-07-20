Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle destroys dugout fan during outburst in loss to Angels

The New York Yankees cannot contain their frustrations anymore after suffering a sweep by the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night, just one day after dropping to last place in the AL East.

Relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle furiously returned to the dugout in the eighth inning after he walked two and allowed a ground-rule RBI double to Angels’ outfielder Taylor Ward.

A dugout fan was the subject of his anger.

Kahnle, who did not allow a run in his first 16 appearances this season and 21 straight outings dating to last season, launched his glove at the fan, then proceeded to stomp on it several times.

Manager Aaron Boone was seen chatting with Kahnle in the dugout as he sat nodding his head.

"Everyone’s different. I used to throw my helmet sometimes or snap or get mad. It’s not for everyone," Boone said after the game. "Be authentic. I know we all care a lot. And sometimes in this game, when you get beat up a little bit, and you’re taking your lumps it comes out in certain ways."

Wednesday’s 7-3 loss to the Angels marked the Yankees’ fourth straight loss, and the first time in 14 years, New York was swept in a three-game series by the Angels. It was also their ninth loss in 11 games.

Tuesday’s loss saw the Yankees drop to last place in the AL East.

"We stink right now," Boone said. "We’re not very good right now. We understand that and certainly this is a low point for us."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.