Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Yankees' Aaron Boone suspended for recent conduct toward umpires

Boone was ejected for third time in last 10 games on Thursday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Yankees fans are going to have to blindly blame somebody else if the Bronx Bombers lose on Friday night.

Why? Because manager Aaron Boone has been suspended for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres.

His one-game suspension comes from "his recent conduct toward Major League Umpires, including the actions following his ejection from Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium." 

Boone was ejected for the third time in the Yanks' last 10 games on Thursday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Boone yells at an umpire

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with first base umpire Chris Guccione after he was ejected from a game against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Boone was arguing balls and strikes in the third inning, which resulted in his latest ejection.

The video shows Boone holding up four fingers when arguing with the umpires, signaling he felt four calls were missed. 

Aaron Boone argues with umpire

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with umpire Brian O'Nora in the first inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

METS PLAYERS RIP MARCUS STROMAN FOR TAUNTING HIS FORMER TEAM ON MOUND: 'SHOW SOME RESPECT'

Despite his anger toward the umps recently, Boone would not advocate for MLB to use robot umpires

"Clearly he shouldn't have had to throw almost 30 pitches in that first inning," Boone said of what he felt were missed strike calls on pitches by Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. "But, no, I'm not advocating for the robo. I think these guys [umpires] do for the most part a great job and work really hard at it. When you're playing for a lot, there's going to be some issues from time to time, as simple as that."

Aaron Boone yells at umpire

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees argues a review call with home plate umpire Chris Guccione after being ejected from the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland on April 12, 2023. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boone appeared to accidentally spit in an umpire's face on Thursday, as well.

Since his first year as a manager in 2018, he leads all of baseball in ejections with 30. His four thus far this season are also the most in the league.

Fox News' Joe Morgan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.