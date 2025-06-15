Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Yankees

Yankees outfielder's lackadaisical effort on bases costs team in crucial situation vs Red Sox

The Yankees dropped two games to the Red Sox

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins on facing Aaron Judge and seeing improvements | King of the Diamond Video

Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins on facing Aaron Judge and seeing improvements | King of the Diamond

Hunter Dobbins spoke with John Smoltz after the Boston Red Sox's win vs. the New York Yankees.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez suffered a bout of brain fog at the most inopportune time on Saturday during the team’s loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees trailed the Red Sox by two runs while Dominguez was on second base with two outs and Trent Grisham at the plate. Grisham swung and missed for his second strike in the count. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jasson Dominguez out at third

June 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts: Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) tags out New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez caught Dominguez wandering off of second base. He fired the ball to shortstop Trevor Story, who then threw the ball to third baseman Marcelo Mayer to tag Dominguez after he decided to run. The out ended the inning and ended the run-scoring threat.

New York added a run in the ninth inning, but it was too late. Boston won the game, 4-3.

Dominguez finished two-for-four with a double and an RBI. Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells each added RBI as well. He talked briefly about the gaffe after the game.

YANKEES' AARON BOONE, DJ LEMAHIEU EJECTED OVER CONTROVERSIAL FOUL BALL IN EXTRA-INNINGS LOSS TO RED SOX

Jasson Dominguez crosses the plate

New York Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt, right, scores in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez, left, on a single by Jasson Domínguez in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

"No excuses, I made a mistake," he said, via the New York Post.

Red Sox starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins appeared in six innings and struck out five. He didn’t allow a run, and the Yankees only got two hits off of him.

"They’re a really good team," Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said. "They’ve just made a couple pitches or plays or swings in each of those games. All five have been really tight. We got a bunch more to go, so we’ll try to win the one [Sunday] and then keep going."

Boston improved to 36-36 with the win, while New York fell to 42-27.

Jasson Dominguez in May 2025

May 11, 2025, West Sacramento, California: New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) stands in the dugout against the Athletics in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. (Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yankees will look to salvage the series on Sunday afternoon.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.