Yankees' Aaron Boone, DJ LeMahieu ejected over controversial foul ball in extra-innings loss to Red Sox

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and second baseman DJ LeMahieu were ejected in the 10th inning of the team’s 2-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox Friday at Fenway Park for arguing a foul ball.

LeMahieu was batting in the top of the 10th inning with two outs, and he slashed a drive down the right field line off Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock.

First base umpire Jeremie Rehak called the ball foul, and the normally subdued LeMahieu reacted in disagreement with the call as he ran down the first baseline. Boone then challenged the call.

After a lengthy review, the umpires upheld the call that the ball went foul. Boone, not happy with the decision, was incensed.

Boone yelled at the umpires, threw his hands up in disbelief and took the gum out of his mouth, throwing it to the field. He was promptly ejected by home plate umpire John Tumpane.

"I want the courage to overturn the call," Boone told reporters after the game. "A quarter of the ball is on the line."

LeMahieu ended up grounding out to first base to end the inning. As LeMahieu passed Rehak, he let the first base umpire know of his displeasure and was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career.

LeMahieu said he told Rehak, "That was a brutal call," before being ejected, according to NJ Advance Media.

"Of all the things I’ve said to umpires, I was pretty surprised."

The 36-year-old second baseman said he did not curse at Rehak.

The Yankees didn’t score in the top of the 10th inning, and the Red Sox walked the Yankees off in the bottom of the inning to take the first game of the three-game series.

The Yankees (42-26) take on the Red Sox (35-36) in the second game of the series at 7:15 ET on FOX.

