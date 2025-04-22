Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr explains why he was unable to make a play that scored a run: 'You don't want to die'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brayan Rocchio was hitting just .222 entering Monday night, but he went 2-for-2 with an RBI single that resulted in some good luck.

The Cleveland Guardians shortstop came to the dish in the fourth inning with a man on third when he broke his bat on a pitch from Clarke Schmidt.

The ball scooted past Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, who ducked away at the last second as a large piece of the bat was also headed in his direction.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to Baseball Savant, the ball left Rocchio's bat at just 64.8 mph, which isn't exactly ideal. But it's a hard line drive in the box score.

Chisholm was asked about the play, and he kept it rather blunt.

"I want to make every play out there for my guy, but at the same time, you don’t want to die," Chisholm said.

"You got a sharp object coming your way. I’ve seen guys get stabbed with broken bats in person, so I know how bad the injury can be. The toughest thing to do as a baseball player right now is to stay on the field. So at the same time, we got to protect ourselves when we’re playing out there, especially when stuff like that is happening."

Chisholm said he was hit in the calf with pieces of a broken bat in the minors.

"That’s why I’m a little bit more cautious about going after balls when the bat’s in the same lane," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chisholm redeemed himself later on with his seventh home run of the year, which is tied for the most on the New York Yankees with none other than Aaron Judge. But the Yankees' comeback fell just short as they lost, 6-4, to the team they defeated in the American League Championship Series last year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.