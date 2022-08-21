Yankees' Gerrit Cole fumes after Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah hits Aaron Judge with pitch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole had a problem with Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah during Sunday’s game.

Manoah hit Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning. Manoah’s pitch went up and in on Judge and hit the outfielder in the left arm. Judge was walking down to first base when Cole popped out of the dugout and started to bark at Manoah.

Cole appeared to be urging the umpire to toss Manoah out of the game for the hit-by-pitch. Some Blue Jays players came out of the dugout as well just in case things escalated.

Cooler heads appeared to prevail in the little back-and-forth. The Yankees were leading 2-1 at that point.

Manoah, an All-Star for the first time in his career this season, came into the game against the Yankees with 579 batters faced in 23 starts. He has hit a league-leading 12 batters. He led the league in hit batters last season as well with 16 out of 459 batters faced. He had a 2.71 ERA before Sunday.

The Blue Jays were looking for a sweep of the Yankees.

Cole was tagged for four runs on five hits in six innings against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Despite only allowing two runs in his two previous starts before this season, New York managed to lose those games. The Yankees haven’t won in a game Cole started since July 29 against the Kansas City Royals. Cole hasn’t picked up a decision victory since July 17 against the Boston Red Sox.

He has a 3.41 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 25 starts.